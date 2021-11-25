The Morning Briefing: Happy Thanksgiving...No, Really

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thanksgiving Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The best green bean casserole wins the week.

Thank you, dear readers, for checking in on this great holiday morning. Yes, the United States of America is in a bit of a pickle, but we still have much to be thankful for. I would like to spend a few words dwelling upon that.

Let me first direct you to Kevin’s post of gratitude that features gems like this:

2. I am grateful I can watch football teams called the Lions and the Bears compete without having a PETA-inspired aneurysm. I hope both teams sweat so much “toxic masculinity” that it oozes through our TV sets and causes my low-T, Antifa-wannabe cousin to consider using a urinal for once.

Emotions are welling up inside me now.

Seriously though…it looks kinda rough out there but we are still living in the greatest political experiment in history. The Democrats are obviously trying to destroy that but I don’t think they’re going to win.

There will always be people who want to tear us down. It is incumbent upon us to not let them. Happiness is the best revenge. Keep that in mind and you are always winning at life. I really wish we could do this around a bonfire.

Onto not worrying about the bad stuff and focusing on all that is good:

Family.

Friends.

Freedom.

A most righteous food coma.

Thank you for always being here every weekday morning. This time together is beyond special to me.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This grandmother mistakenly texted a Thanksgiving invite to the wrong number. Read what happens next. ❤️ 📷: Jamalhinton12 on Twitter pic.twitter.com/oknVmPRNKc — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) November 23, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery