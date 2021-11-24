Joe Biden Still Hasn't Issued a Full Statement on the Waukesha Massacre

Who can forget Joe Biden running for president, claiming he would bring this country together, that Donald Trump tore this country apart and divided us, and that only he could repair the damage done by Trump. Many anti-Trump conservatives fell for it.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify,” Biden said. “Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States.”

Biden promised not only to “make America respected around the world again” but to “unite us here at home.”

And then he took office and proved that unity was just a talking point. He may have been beholden to his party to pursue an aggressively left-wing agenda, but he proved he would not be a unifying president in other ways.

Millions of Americans mourned the death of Rush Limbaugh. As I said at the time, it didn’t matter whether or not you agreed with his politics; Rush Limbaugh’s impact on the radio industry is undeniable. Rush was a fixture of popular culture for decades, with tens of millions tuning in daily to listen to his show. Yet, Biden offered no public statement to mark his passing.

It’s a funny thing how a statement, or lack thereof, can say a lot. In the past week alone, Biden’s statements have spoken volumes.

Last week, for example, he issued a statement about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in which he declared he was amongs those angry at the verdict. “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” he said. “I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.”

Biden also released a statement about the verdict in the trial of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery. “Ahmaud Arbery’s killing — witnessed by the world on video — is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country,” Biden’s statement read. “Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery. Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished.”

Curiously absent from his recent public statements, however, is a statement about the Waukesha massacre.

While Biden did make a public comment about it the day after it happened before announcing his nominees for chair and vice-chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, no full statement has been issued since.

And why not? Biden verbally acknowledged the Rittenhouse verdict shortly after it happened, and a full public statement was issued later. Why hasn’t the Waukesha massacre been given the same courtesy? When Biden spoke of the massacre, he pointed out that “we don’t have all the facts and details yet.” Well, facts and details are out there now. And it turns out that the man behind the attack, Darrell Brooks, is a rabid racist… just not the kind of racist Biden likes to make an example of. Darrell Brooks, a black man, called for violence against white people on his social media pages.

But that doesn’t fit the narrative about how white people are the only evil racists! We can’t talk about this! Move along, move along, nothing to see here.

But the Waukesha massacre is a big national story, and Biden’s turning a blind eye to it is troubling.

At least six people have died so far, including an eight-year-old boy, yet, somehow, I suspect the Biden White House has already forgotten this tragedy. He likened Kyle Rittenhouse to white supremacists, and he issued a statement condemning the verdict because that fit the narrative the left loves to exploit. Similarly, releasing a statement about the convictions of the three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery was expected because that story fit a similar narrative. The Waukesha massacre does not. The perpetrator was black. The victims were white. Darrell Brooks is a racist who hates white people, and his act was very likely motivated by his racism, making it a hate crime.

Just not the “right” hate crime that the left likes to talk about. And therefore, this story will quickly be memory-holed by the media, and Joe Biden likely won’t say another word about it unless explicitly asked about it.

