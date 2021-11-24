Let Them Eat Cake: Biden Crows That Those Who Bought Electric Cars Aren't Hurting From High Gas Prices

Jen Psaki let the cat out of the bag a couple of weeks ago, when she explained the upside of high gas prices (which so very many people had somehow overlooked): “Look, our view is that the rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down on our investment and our focus on clean energy options, so we are not relying on the fluctuations and OPEC and their willingness to put more supply and meet the demand in the market.” On Tuesday, Old Joe Biden doubled down on the idea that skyrocketing gas prices are all part of a Leftist social engineering project when he claimed that those who bought electric cars are saving money these days instead of paying exorbitant prices at the pump.

The ostensible president read off his teleprompter: “I also want to briefly address one myth about inflated gas prices: They are not due to environmental measures.” Of course, Joe! How could anyone have possibly gotten the crazy idea that killing the Keystone Pipeline and destroying America’s energy independence could have anything, anything whatsoever, to do with rising gas prices? “My effort to combat climate change is not raising the price of gas or increasing its availability.” He meant “decreasing,” but you knew that. And since this is Joe Biden, you also knew that he was going to tell you how a sow’s ear is really a silk purse, and a disaster is actually manna raining from heaven: “It — what it is doing: It’s increasing the availability of jobs. Jobs building electric cars, like the one I drove at the GM Detroit — at the GM factory in Detroit last week.”

Biden went even farther, pointing out that if you had been one of the environmentally-conscious folks who bought an electric car, you wouldn’t be watching more and more of your income flying away at the gas pump: “For the hundreds of thousands of folks who bought one of those electric cars, they’re going to save $800 to $1,000 in fuel costs this year.” Not only are they weathering a bread shortage by eating cake, but they’re also helping all of us out: “And we’re going to put those savings within reach of more Americans and create jobs installing solar panels, batteries, electric heat pumps — jobs making those clean power-generating devices.” This is going to result in a new dawning of prosperity: “And by the way, deploying these technologies for each home where they’re installed is going to save folks an additional hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year.”

Biden was talking about a vanishingly small segment of the car-buying public. About 100 million cars were sold in the United States from January through June 2021, of which around 291,000 were electric, which was down from the average of 320,000 from 2018 through 2020, despite all of Biden’s handlers’ environmental hectoring. So Old Joe is touting the fact that a few hundred thousand people in a country of 333 million saved some money in fuel costs this year.

Related: Biden Says Gas Prices May Not Go Down Until 2022

This is not, however, simply a matter of his being hopelessly elitist and out of touch. Rather, it is because he sees those few hundred thousand as the trailblazers, whom we all are going to be forced to imitate in the coming years, whether we like it or not. As Matt Margolis put it in connection with Psaki’s remarks, “In other words, the high gas prices we’re experiencing now are not an accident. They are by design. The pain you feel at the pump or when your heating bill arrives every month is intentional, all part of Biden’s big plan to promote ‘green energy.’”

Now that is all the more clear. Biden’s raiding of the strategic oil reserves was just a temporary stopgap to get him some favorable media coverage (from a media that is desperately trying to serve as his PR agency while he keeps making their job more and more difficult). Gas prices are likely to keep on going up until Americans finally realize that they have to switch over to electric cars, as internal combustion engines are simply no longer financially feasible. In other words, America is going to go green, and those who cannot be convinced to do so voluntarily by hysteria over climate change will be forced to by economic necessity. The Biden administration is not working in the best interests of the American people but in the best interests of the globalists and socialists who seem intent on destroying the West as an economic power and handing global economic hegemony to China. The death of gas-powered vehicles, at least in this part of the world, is all part of the plan.