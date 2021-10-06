Democrats Condone Public Harassment Because the Entire Party Is Mentally Unwell

If you are having a difficult time recognizing American Democrats in 2021 you are most definitely not alone. Those of us who have been involved in politics for a long time remember a Democratic party that bears almost zero resemblance to whatever the heck is going on over there now. Yeah, they’ve always been a little nutty, but it used to be a manageable nutty.

What we are witnessing now from the Democrats is a very public and ongoing nervous breakdown brought on by too many years of lying to the American people and themselves. Public incivility towards anyone who disagrees with them is not only forgiven but encouraged, even by the president.

While I was working on Tuesday’s Morning Briefing the theme all over was the harassment of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), which our own VodkaPundit wrote about:

One of two Democrat holdouts to Presidentish Joe Biden’s Build Back Boondoggle plan, Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Sunday was hounded by protestors in a public bathroom stall, and later that night at a private event.

In America’s not-too-distant past, that kind of behavior would have been considered aberrant and abhorrent by most people.

Welcome to the Orwellian States of America, my friends.

Almost on cue, someone from CNN chimed in to support the creepy pee people, which A.J. covered. CNN was — I’m not kidding here — once a respected news outlet. Now it’s a human zoo packed with frothing, rabid psychopaths who were so damaged by Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton that they’ve lost all of their humanity.

One might be able to dismiss a CNN analyst as an outlier in this saga but Matt wrote that alleged President Biden shrugged off the animalistic behavior as “part of the process.” So much for the babbling moron’s promises to return civility to the presidency.

That we’re talking about liberals harassing a liberal — which Sinema still is — shows just how far off the rails that the Democrats have gone. This kind of behavior was previously only condoned by the party higher-ups if it was targeting Republicans. Prior to 2016, even that wasn’t the norm. Once Trump was elected, the Dem elite and their media mouthpieces gave a permanent green light to behaving like a savage if it was being done in the service of leftist orthodoxy.

The vile waste of breath that is Maxine Waters encouraged her supporters to publicly harass Trump administration officials back in 2018. That’s the kind of whack-job stuff we used to only hear from fringe activists. Now it’s Democratic members of Congress doing it, and getting away with it.

Megan recently wrote about a bunch of pro-abortion lunatics who were organizing a protest against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home. People in control of their emotions don’t behave this way.

Put mildly, the Democrats were broken by Trump’s 2016 victory. After The Lightbringer years, they’d gotten so used to a gullible electorate guzzling their diversity nonsense that they assumed that Granny Maojackets would be swept into office with the greatest of ease, no matter who the Republican nominee was. When Trump the outlier practically ran the table in the primaries, they thought their job had gotten easier. Hillary spent the last few days of the campaign partying with Beyoncé and Jay-Z while Trump hit battleground states and talked until his voice was gone.

He messed up their entitlement party with hard work.

They’ve never recovered from the trauma and it doesn’t look like they will any time soon, if ever.

Bear in mind that these are the same people who constantly complained in 2010 about any Tea Party activist who showed up to public town hall gatherings to ask members of Congress about Obamacare. That was an earlier version of the “all conservatives are terrorists” crap we’re dealing with today.

What we are witnessing with the 2021 Democrats is a collective mass delusion that presents itself as a psychotic break from reality. I said in a recent interview that they are living in a “post-reality reality.” The only way for them to function is to demonize anyone who deviates from Democratic hive mind orthodoxy. It’s a quick trip from there to constantly overreacting in the most unstable of ways.

I don’t know what the fix for this is. Democrats have normalized behavior that is far outside the boundaries of decency. Again, it’s coming from the top.

One could easily argue that I am now guilty of demonizing them. Perhaps. It’s really just an accurate assessment. That they come off looking so awful is on them. I’m not advocating that you bother them while they pee.

Because sane people don’t do that.