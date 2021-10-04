News & Politics

So Much for Feminist Allies: CNN Analyst Applauds Leftists Who Harassed Sinema

By A.J. Kaufman Oct 04, 2021 5:48 PM ET
I remember Kirsten Powers from her days as an occasionally sane liberal on “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Thought you won’t find it on her Wikipedia page or without research, when she transferred to CNN a few years back, she rapidly went off the deep end. On Monday, Powers decided to wholeheartedly side with the left-wing activists who harassed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the restroom at her place of work.

So much for feminist allies. Responses from sane pundits were swift.

Sinema, for her part, issued a blistering statement Monday that included, “Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest. It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.”

President Joe Biden, failing to meet the easiest moment, again exposed himself as an inept hack.

Not to be outdone, prevaricating White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blew a layup, and instead confirmed that political agendas come before civility and even the safety of fellow female Democrats.

 

This is astonishing cowardice from an administration promising to turn down the temperature–and it’s concerning an up-and-coming member of their own party. Then again, Biden’s performance on Capitol Hill Friday showed the world that the president’s sympathies absolutely are with the radicals, not moderates.

But imagine if the parties involved reversed themselves.

“If, instead of a left-winger berating a moderate Democrat in the loo, a right-winger had berated a moderate Republican, it would have been the biggest news of the year,” National Review’s Charles Cooke opined. “Within minutes, the occurrence would have had a name — the ‘Arizona Attack,’ perhaps. Within a day, it would have been deemed to be representative of everything that was wrong with the American Right — and with the United States itself. Within a week, we would have been drowning in breathless TV segments, tendentious op-eds, and mawkish lectures about the sanctity of democracy in America. Change a handful of inconvenient details, and this incident would be cast as an attack on ‘women,’ on ‘the LGBT community,’ and on ‘our democracy itself.’”

Where are the feminists? Media? Sinema’s Democrat colleagues? Kirsten Powers’ tone-deaf bigotry apparently is only a symptom of the overall problem.

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets. An author of three books, he's also a columnist for Alpha News and currently resides in the Midwest.
