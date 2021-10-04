So Much for Feminist Allies: CNN Analyst Applauds Leftists Who Harassed Sinema

I remember Kirsten Powers from her days as an occasionally sane liberal on “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Thought you won’t find it on her Wikipedia page or without research, when she transferred to CNN a few years back, she rapidly went off the deep end. On Monday, Powers decided to wholeheartedly side with the left-wing activists who harassed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the restroom at her place of work.

Which is worse: your grandparents being deported or being followed into a bathroom (bc you refused to stop and listen) by ppl desperate for your help? This is not a trick question. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

So much for feminist allies. Responses from sane pundits were swift.

Which is worse:Your dad being arrested for murder or his son robbing a liquor store to get his bail money? Her grandparents were deported years ago because they were here illegally. That doesn't justify harassment of someone else now. https://t.co/ATtSM7lA6F — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 4, 2021

"If you experience hardship in your life, it's ok to harass people in the bathroom while filming." She should write a book of wise sayings. https://t.co/RbsZIv2dpi — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 4, 2021

Sinema, for her part, issued a blistering statement Monday that included, “Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest. It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.”

President Joe Biden, failing to meet the easiest moment, again exposed himself as an inept hack.

Back in Jan, Biden told staffers that he would “fire you on the spot” if you didn’t treat others with respect. When asked about the tactics of activists harassing Sen. Sinema in bathroom he very softly criticized and downplayed as “part of the process.”pic.twitter.com/IroUgc4URZ — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 4, 2021

Not to be outdone, prevaricating White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blew a layup, and instead confirmed that political agendas come before civility and even the safety of fellow female Democrats.

When asked about President Biden saying that Sinema being harassed in the bathroom was "part of the process," @PressSec says "the president believes" in the freedom to protest: "Maybe he shorthanded it but wanted to make that clear this morning." pic.twitter.com/ojXeXZHLce — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) October 4, 2021

This is astonishing cowardice from an administration promising to turn down the temperature–and it’s concerning an up-and-coming member of their own party. Then again, Biden’s performance on Capitol Hill Friday showed the world that the president’s sympathies absolutely are with the radicals, not moderates.

But imagine if the parties involved reversed themselves.

“If, instead of a left-winger berating a moderate Democrat in the loo, a right-winger had berated a moderate Republican, it would have been the biggest news of the year,” National Review’s Charles Cooke opined. “Within minutes, the occurrence would have had a name — the ‘Arizona Attack,’ perhaps. Within a day, it would have been deemed to be representative of everything that was wrong with the American Right — and with the United States itself. Within a week, we would have been drowning in breathless TV segments, tendentious op-eds, and mawkish lectures about the sanctity of democracy in America. Change a handful of inconvenient details, and this incident would be cast as an attack on ‘women,’ on ‘the LGBT community,’ and on ‘our democracy itself.’”

Where are the feminists? Media? Sinema’s Democrat colleagues? Kirsten Powers’ tone-deaf bigotry apparently is only a symptom of the overall problem.

