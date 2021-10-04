Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Hounded by Lefties in Public Bathroom Stall at Fundraiser

One of two Democrat holdouts to Presidentish Joe Biden’s Build Back Boondoggle plan, Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Sunday was hounded by protestors in a public bathroom stall, and later that night at a private event.

Protesters followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom at Arizona State University to confront her on Build Back Better and immigration pic.twitter.com/NDSmeu0h2M — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 3, 2021

Is nothing sacred?

Sorry for making you watch the clip, which might have caused almost as much discomfort as the Prog Harassment Squad caused Sen. Sinema. That said, maybe the most annoying thing wasn’t the invasion of privacy, but the constant up-talking in each of their lines.

“We need solutions in the Build Back Better plan, need to pass the solutions that we need.”

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. And just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us.”

“We need the Build Back Better plan right now.”

Give the youngsters some credit. It’s obvious that they’d practiced their lines and even what order they’d deliver them.

The bathroom incident followed some slightly less invasive harassment.

We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!" pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Still, did they honestly think that this was a good way to get Sinema to change her mind?

If not, maybe they thought interrupting her fundraiser would do the trick.

The criminals who recorded Sinema in the bathroom today, also showed up at her door last night to protest pic.twitter.com/iv67UNEP8h — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 4, 2021

Sinema was forced to sneak out by a back exit.

The protests, if that’s what we are calling them, were organized by a far-left group called LUCHA. LUCHA ostensibly stands for “Living United for Change in Arizona,” but I couldn’t help but notice that “lucha” is Spanish for “struggle.”

The group agitates for “social, racial & economic transformation.” They also claimed to be “committed to human dignity,” which seems a bit odd for a group that shouts at people in the ladies’ room.

UPDATE

Sen. Sinema released a statement midday Monday, saying that “Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest.”

She continues:

It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.

Also calling the harassment “wholly inappropriate,” Sinema called out the LUCHA goons for “unfairly and unlawfully” victimizing her students.

