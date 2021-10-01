Rolling Stone Lefty Loses It, Shrieks ‘Joe Manchin Just Cooked the Planet’

“Joe Manchin Just Cooked the Planet” is your latest, totally-not-at-all-panicking-like-a-little-girl headline from Rolling Stone writer Jeff Goodell.

“Manchin is f***ing it all up,” Goodell gently pursueds readers with his calm and reason. “To him, climate is a tomorrow problem.”

Goodell repeats the usual lefty talking points about how little time we have to save the planet, about imaginary “subsidies” received by the oil and coal industries, and calls Manchin a “tool” who is “determined to take everyone down with him.”

That’s a lot of big talk from a writer who in the very same column admits that the “policy specifics of the reconciliation bill are not yet clear.”

But it’s going to save the planet for sure, you see. The one Joe Manchin just “cooked.”

As the West Virginia Democrat Senator holds fast against Presidentish Joe Biden’s $5 trillion “Build Back Better Soviet” reconciliation bill, Goodell is far from the only lefty in full-bore panic mode.

While Manchin makes sense talking about the “brutal fiscal reality” of the massive reconciliation bill, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is officially losing it.

THERE IS NO BRUTAL FISCAL REALITY THE NATION FACES; IT IS ENTIRELY MADE UP! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 29, 2021

I was especially fond of the Twitter rando who replied to Hayes — in all caps, of course, “IT’S TRUE. IF YOU YELL INTEREST PAYMENTS ON THE DEBT DISAPPEAR!”

Is there a chance I can make that work with the Amex, too?

Anyway, back to the left’s ongoing meltdown.

“Investigative journalist” Amy Westervelt is so on board the Panic Train that I hear they’re going to name a whistle-stop after her.

The change these motherfuckers are signing us up for is so many times more radical than any climate policy ever proposed. — Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) October 1, 2021

Perhaps my favorite though came from Senator Bernie Sanders (CPUSA-Vermont Oblast). He warned on Twitter that “2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want.”

Well, actually, Senator, it’s 52 senators standing in the way of a bill supported by 48 senators. And if 210 congresscritters support a bill, they’re still going to have to win another six votes (there are currently three vacancies in the House) to get anything passed.

I’m pretty sure that’s how voting works, unless maybe both chambers have switched to Dominion machines.

Sanders is always going on and on about our sacred Democracy and whatnot, but now he demands that just because he’s really really really in favor of a bill, it should become law over the objection of the majority.

The word you’re looking for is “chutzpah.”

Every year I become more fond of the old quote, sometimes attributed to Jonathan Swift, that “It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of a thing he never was reasoned into.”

So I won’t bother soothing these pointy little heads with any calming data about climate change, although there’s plenty of data out there. Although if you’re interested, a good place to start might be climate scientist Bjorn Lomborg’s Twitter feed.

What I would like to do is take a moment to marvel at just how open the Left has gotten with its childish temper tantrums.

There’s no debate from them any longer. Just name-calling, f-bomb dropping, and angry defiance against basic democratic processes. They’re indulging in the politics of the stompy foot, and really ought to be sent to bed without dinner.

And — maybe I don’t have to tell you this — they aren’t panicking because they’re afraid the world will end without Manchin’s vote.

They’re panicking because they’re spoiled children who might not get their way.

There’s a classic Twilight Zone episode called “It’s a Good Life.” In it, a malicious six-year-old boy with incredible mental powers holds a small town hostage to his every whim.

That was progressive Democrats these last eight months before Manchin and Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema took their powers away. They thought one election gave them a magic wand to change the country any way they liked.

With Biden in complete thrall to his party’s hard-left wing, the progressives stuffed every bit of spending and regulation they could into one big, fat bill based on Biden’s economy-wrecking “Build Back Better” agenda.

Feeling omnipotent, even with a razor-thin majority in the House and an evenly split Senate, they were going to get most of the “hopenchange” that not even Barack Obama could get done during his first term. And Obama enjoyed huge majorities in both houses.

Imagine, if you will, that emotionally and morally stunted six-year-old boy suddenly losing his magical powers — and having to deal with the real world that doesn’t care much for him or his notions.

That’s the progressive left right now, and it would take a heart of stone not to laugh.