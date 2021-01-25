The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden Is the Worst 5 Day President Ever

I’m Sensing a Theme for the Biden Years

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The drum circle begins at sundown.

Gosh, it seems like just last Friday I was writing about how awful the Biden presidency has been so far. We were only three days into it at the time. Apparently this is a theme on which I will be working out many variations.

What makes it all the more intense and unfortunate is that I didn’t even pay attention to the news after I put the Briefing to bed in the wee hours of Friday morning. My Friday, Saturday, and most of yesterday were mostly martinis, video games, and some generally healthy avoidance of reality.

After catching up on the news for today’s endeavor for a while I was struck by a most sobering thought:

Biden might be such a train wreck that he makes us miss Obama.

I almost have to hand it to Ol’ Gropes, he’s spreading the pain all over the place. There have already been multiple moments for schadenfreude but that feeling is fleeting when I realize that I’m going to be miserable too. It hasn’t happened yet, but I’m sure there will be a knock at the door.

The only thing that might save us is that Biden doesn’t have the stamina to work every day. His handlers already called a lid for Sleepy Joe on Saturday. In theory, that should cut down on the executive orders.

We hope.

Back to the schadenfreude. We all know about what Job Killer Joe did with the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day (hour?) in office. The jobs he so gleefully nuked to get the progressive green fever rising again happened to affect a labor union that endorsed him, which Matt wrote about:

On his first day in office, Joe Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline. This controversial move was condemned by the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA). “In revoking this permit, the Biden Administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1,” Mark McManus, president of the UA, said on Monday. “Let me be very clear: When built with union labor by the men and women of the United Association, pipelines like Keystone XL remain the safest and most efficient modes of energy transportation in the world. Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction.” McManus’s prediction about the impact that killing the pipeline will have is spot on. So, this begs the question: Why did McManus and the UA endorse Joe Biden for president last summer? In fact, not only did they endorse him, Biden’s so-called record of standing with unions and creating jobs was given as the main reason for their endorsement.

It’s difficult to conjure up any sympathy for people who were stupid enough to fall for the “Scranton Joe, Friend of the Common Man” myth. Biden was in the upper echelons of the United States government for almost half a century. He wasn’t down with the struggle just because he got on a train every once in a while.

It’s impossible to feel sorry for the paste-eaters who actually thought this desiccated husk was going to be a moderate when he got to the White House.

I can’t gloat for too long though because President Healer and Uniter has already put the wheels in motion to make all of our gulag gallows humor come true. Tyler has more on that:

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) raised the alarm about the Democrats’ disturbing crackdown on “domestic terrorism” in the wake of the Capitol riot on January 6. She warned that the domestic terror bill that House Democrats have proposed would “undermine our constitutional rights and freedoms,” and lead to law enforcement targeting “almost half of the country.” “We don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” Gabbard said, ominously, in an interview with Fox News on Friday. “When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this ‘unholy alliance’ of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians,” the former congresswoman noted. Indeed, as PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard reported, Brennan named libertarians as part of the “unholy alliance” including “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, [and] nativists.” Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald warned that Brennan is suggesting using “the tools that they used to take ISIS off the internet, the tools they used to destroy al-Qaeda,” against political movements opposed to the Left.

Even The Lightbringer waited for a while before he turned the IRS into his personal goon squad to target conservative groups.

Joe Biden’s first five days in office have made it clear that a lot of people aren’t going to enjoy this presidency. I was only sort of joking when I said he might make us miss Obama. Heck, this guy might make a lot of his voters miss Trump.

Here was my assessment of the situation as of yesterday afternoon:

I promised myself I wouldn't let this Biden nightmare drive me to drink but we're less than a week into it and I'm now working on a "Breakfast Martini" menu. #KruiserFeelings — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 24, 2021

That sound you hear in the distance is my liver crying.

This Will Be the Toughest Question She’s Ever Asked About Drooling Joe

Last week I asked you for your questions and you delivered. Answered a bunch here – and looking forward to doing this again soon. SPOILER: Revealing @POTUS' favorite ice cream 🍦 pic.twitter.com/DtAXZZGFdR — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 24, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

LAPD Helps After Thieves Steal All of Family's New Clothes Bought With Savings https://t.co/i2SUrnKlYu — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 22, 2021

Bee Me

Biden Outlines Plan For Final 100 Days In Office https://t.co/jf2UuZXrbT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 21, 2021

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.