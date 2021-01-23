The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 44: When is Enough, Enough? Special Guest Kevin DuJan

My good friend and author, Kevin DuJan, dropped by for a rare appearance this week to hang out and catch up on what’s going on with him. Prepare to be entertained as Kevin gives his unique take on life during the pandemic, the superstitious mandates that we are all forced to pretend are actually keeping us safe, the travel restrictions that remind him of surviving in Soviet European countries during the Cold War, and much more.

Kevin and I also will run down the inaugural fashion fails and the media gaslighting that has been turned up to 1,000 since the installation of the approved Deep State candidate. Don’t miss this one!