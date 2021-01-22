The Morning Briefing: Impeach #NotMyPresident Joe Biden Also Plus #Resist

Behold Biden the Job Killer

Happy Friday, magnificent Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Please take a complimentary babushka.

I hope everyone is staying hydrated, they’ll most likely be rationing water for us once we get to the gulag. I’d like to say I’m kidding but I am getting a real creeper vibe off of the new president. Also, Joe Biden sounds a little too much like Joe Stalin for my comfort.

Don’t even pretend that’s not going to rob you of some sleep.

Joe Biden’s handlers wasted no time setting their empty vessel Manchurian candidate on the path to the far left. The supposed moderate has put the United States back in the green insanity game in a big way and it all happened in less than twenty four hours.

I’m no United States Inauguration Day historian, but I can’t off the top of my head remember a new president taking over and thinking that killing jobs was a great way to kick things off and endear himself to his people. Honestly, I’m not sure that a mentally competent Joe Biden would have thought so either.

Puppet Joe has no convictions though. He’s at the mercy of his extremist handlers and they wanted him slashing jobs of American citizens in the name of the Church of Climate Change. They had him do it at a time when the American economy is reeling and jobs are scarce.

But hey, no more mean tweets from Orange Man Bad, right?

President Biden’s executive order halting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline immediately put thousands of Americans out of work. You know what?

He and his administration don’t care.

Pete Buttigieg is Biden’s nominee to be the Secretary of Transportation and he had a rather cavalier response when Sen. Ted Cruz asked him about the executive order:

“I think the most important thing is to make sure that we make good on the promise of the president’s climate vision as being one that creates far more jobs, billions we hope,” Buttigieg responded. “The answer is,” he continued, “we are very eager to see those workers continue to be employed with good-paying, union jobs. Even if they might be different ones.”

In other words, the peasants should be happy doing whatever we tell them to do.

It’s stunning that Mayor Pete can be so casually dismissive, throwing out a b.s. promise of future jobs to people who already had jobs but just lost them because the Democratic elite are gearing up to get their palms greased by Big Green.

Again though: no more mean tweets.

I really hope that all of the six hundred billion kajillion who voted for Grandpa Gropes can take comfort in not feeling attacked by Donald Trump while they’re out of work.

It’s never too early to talk about getting people this awful out of office. Tyler wrote yesterday about articles of impeachment against Biden being filed in the House:

A House Republican officially filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on his second day in office. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — infamous for supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory on a blog before running for Congress — launched a Quixotic attempt to impeach Biden over the Hunter Biden-Burisma scandal. “President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” Greene said in a statement on Thursday after filing the articles. “President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached,” the congresswoman insisted. Greene’s impeachment effort is unlikely to gain any traction, but it does once again point out the notorious Burisma scandal.

Normally I’m not a fan of political grandstanding but I’m willing to make an exception in this case. It’s important to send the Democrats the message that the GOP isn’t ready to hop aboard the Good Ship Unity just yet.

It would be great if the Republicans were as unpleasant as possible for quite some time. We can’t depend on all of them, but this country can’t afford what will happen if this administration has its way with its disturbing far, far left agenda. There’s only so much the GOP can do from the minority, but it’s imperative that they at least appear to be fighting back.

Have a great weekend.

An Indiana community is giving back to the man who delivers pizzas with a smile. ❤️ https://t.co/BLW2sajUii — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2021

