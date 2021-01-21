Tara Reade: 'Unspeakably Hard' to Watch Biden Become President

Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, said it was “unspeakably hard” to watch Biden get sworn into office.

The irony for Reade is that she believes in many of the policies Biden will be pushing as president. But Biden’s betrayal of her personally and his unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances made it difficult to watch the Democrat get sworn in.

Washington Examiner:

“I will not be silenced. Instead of talking about saving the country’s soul, he should be held accountable for his actions,” Reade said . “The hard part is, I believe in many policies that will move forward as I am a progressive independent, but it is unspeakably hard to watch the man who assaulted me go to the most powerful position in the land.”

Reade says the assault occurred in 1993 when she was an aide in Biden’s office. She says she reported the assault to her chief of staff at the time, but no record of it exists. To Reade, it was extremely painful to come forward in March and go public with her allegations.

Reade said she would continue to “stand in solidarity with all survivors coming up against such power,” something she said was hard to do when she accused Biden of the assault that allegedly occurred nearly three decades ago. “Coming forward about being sexually harassed and assaulted in 1993 when I was Joe Biden’s staffer was excruciating on so many levels,” Reade said. “Biden used his power and resources with certain media to erase me and silence me.”

The #MeToo movement was all about believing women who make such allegations regardless of any lack of evidence. Biden himself agreed with that idea.

But Biden’s denial stands in stark contrast to what he said about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, insisting that people should start off with a “presumption” that the story was mostly true. “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time,” Biden said at the time.

The rest of the #MeToo mob was largely silent or even came out and said they didn’t care. Winning the White House was more important than one woman’s allegations.

That kind of monstrous hypocrisy is common on the left. They forgive each other’s sins as long as their hearts are in the right place. The media, of course, has always played along by downplaying or even disappearing stories of sexual assault by prominent liberals. How do you think the Kennedys survived all these years?

The right will continue to highlight this glaring hypocrisy, not to shame liberals but to speak to the few Americans who still have a sense of fairness and even-handedness. It’s not likely that even if Tara Reade’s story had been major news for weeks that it would have materially affected Joe Biden’s chances to get the nomination or become president. Too many Americans just don’t care about sex scandals. Trump’s dalliances and accusations of assault and harassment against him didn’t slow him down much and I suspect the same would have been true with Biden.

