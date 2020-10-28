The Morning Briefing: Philly Riot Thugs Make Final Push for Trump's Reelection

The Philly Factor

Happy Wednesday, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I may or may not have been up all night watching replays of my beloved Dodgers winning their first World Series since I was a young man close to my daughter’s age.

We’re less than a week away from this ever more important election. As if on cue, more civil unrest has broken out to remind us of the stark contrast between the two major candidates that the last five people who didn’t vote early will choose from next Tuesday.

Philadelphia — the one part of Pennsylvania solidly in the Biden camp — endured another night of rioting because police officers who were being threatened defended themselves.

Once again, America is looking at a large, Democrat-run city going up in flames because law enforcement officers were confronted with violence and had to respond in the moment.

From Bryan’s post:

Philadelphia, Pa., erupted into its second straight night of violent riots following the police shooting death of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. Monday afternoon. Video of the incident shows two police officers backing away from the man, who was wielding a knife and coming toward the officers. His mother is seen futilely attempting to hold him back, before officers fire on him, killing him. At one point in the video, officers can be heard ordering Wallace to put down the knife.

The anti-police message of the Black Lives Matter movement has brought the country to a place where anything that law enforcement officers do to address a violent situation in the moment is ripe for condemnation. That’s an easy stance to take for armchair cops who are busy fomenting outrage from their keyboards.

The ensuing violence is portrayed as being about “justice” but is always just about being violent and getting free stuff. Here is an illustration of that from my Townhall colleague Julio Rosas:

This Walmart in Philadelphia was looted earlier in the night but police came and secured the store for a little bit. Since then, police have left and looters are back in the Walmart. pic.twitter.com/rdOElhgHsp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Nothing says “Let’s fight for justice!” like looting TVs from a Walmart.

This kind of violence has not only been condoned by Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, it’s been embraced. Every urban conflagration that’s happened since May has been celebrated by the upper echelons of the Democratic party.

This is the choice we face as a country going forward. Do we want the party that has a very casual relationship with violent mobs to be in charge of everything or would we prefer some adults in the room? The Democrats have been so supportive of the violence since May that there is no reason to believe it will end even if they win everything next week. Rioting has become their modus operandi now.

Get used to riot stories in the news if the Harris-Biden ticket steals the election.

IT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED AGAIN AND I WILL NOT STOP SMILING

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/rlvVkSwXhp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020

Dayum

PJM Linktank

If only people hadn’t been voting since February. Bobulinski Bombshell: The Bidens are ‘Compromised’ and Lying About Joe’s Knowledge of Hunter’s Deals With China

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #75: POTUS Destroys SLOWTUS at Another Huge Rally

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Website Seized by Hackers

FLASHBACK: Dr. Birx’s Early Prediction for COVID-19 Deaths Destroys Biden Narrative

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Website Seized by Hackers

BREAKING: NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Sentenced for Sex-Trafficking Conspiracy

More believable if it were just about not eating Chipotle: Chipotle Hires Bill Nye to Scold You for Eating Fast Food

New IBD Poll: Trump Closing in on Biden

How Far Left Would a President Biden Be Pushed by the Radicals?

De Blasio Wants New Yorkers Who Are Threatened by Mentally Ill to Call Wife’s Company Hotline

Fredo is delicate: WATCH: Chris Cuomo’s Meltdown on CNN After Being Destroyed by Trump Campaign Comms Director

How the Left Is Using Americans’ Empathy and Decency to Destroy Us

Democrats Give Away the Game: They Want the Supreme Court to Unilaterally Amend the Constitution

PREDICTION: Joe Biden Would Manage COVID-19 in One of Two Ways — Both Should Infuriate You

FLASHBACK: Dr. Birx’s Early Prediction for COVID-19 Deaths Destroys Biden Narrative

Biden Tries to Project Energy By Going to Where FDR Went to Die

Mistake or Messaging? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Say MILLIONS of Americans Died From COVID-19

Trump Gains Slight Lead in Pennsylvania Days Before the Election

92 Percent of TV Coverage of Donald Trump Is Negative, Media Research Center Finds

Saudi Arabia Nearing Historic Deal With Israel — But Biden Could Derail It

Amazing! Anti-Trumper ‘Lincoln Project’ Predicts a Second Term for President Trump

VIP

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 36: ACB, Autumn Bliss, and Prepping for Civil Unrest

Please, Democrats, Spend Lots of Money in Texas

VIP Gold

Schlichter: There’s Something Happening Out There The Elite Refuses To See

‘Hold The Line’: GOP Senate Arm Highlights Republican Majority’s Accomplishments, Previews What Is at Stake

From the Mothership and Beyond

Great Barrier Reef: Scientists find reef taller than Empire State Building

Uh Oh: Biden Chinese Business Associate Was Subject of FISA Spy Warrant

With Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed, Let’s Kill Off This Lincoln SCOTUS Vacancy Story

California Gov. Newsom Announces Draconian Rules for Thanksgiving

Here’s ‘One of the Clearest and Most Important Sentences You’ll Read’ About the Media and Hunter Biden

President Trump Stumps For ‘The Legendary’ John James in Michigan Senate Race

Kimber Moving Headquarters To Troy, AL

2A Groups Praise Barrett Confirmation, Prep SCOTUS Challenges

Boston DA: No More Bail On Gun Charges

What Barrett’s Confirmation Means For Second Amendment

White House: Let’s Face It, Pelosi Won’t Cut A Deal Before The Election

More than Election Day. Preparations Are Underway For Post-Election Day Violence

The Muslim World Is Protesting France After The Beheading Of A Teacher By An Islamic Extremist

Out-Of-State Donors Funded The Push For Ranked-Choice Voting In Massachusetts

Orange County’s Silverado Fire Expands To 11,000 Acres

The Mobilization of the Mob

Kamala Harris Lies About Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation

Two Sisters Stab a Man Dozens of Times After He Tells Them to Mask Up

Meghan McCain Predicts Post-Election ‘War’ – Maybe the Andrew Breitbart Kind

Trump Pitches the ‘Best’ Stimulus Package Yet – Courtesy of a Republican Senate

Here’s CNN’s Oliver Darcy faulting Fox News for carrying both Trump and Biden rallies, because Trump uses his to lie

CNN reporter says Brett Kavanaugh’s claim about absentee ballots is ‘technically true but really misleading’

#ElderAbuse Update: ‘Y’all think I’m kiddin’, don’t ya!?’: Joe Biden introduces himself as Kamala Harris’ running mate

Bee Me

CNN Mourns ACB Confirmation By Flying Chinese Flag At Half-Mast https://t.co/4pcvrOaPfN — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 27, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Urías is only 24, btw.

I had an emotion last night. Don’t get used to it.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.