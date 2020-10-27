BREAKING: Trump Campaign Website Seized by Hackers

On Tuesday evening, President Trump’s campaign website was hacked for a brief period of time. It has since been restored.

The seals of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice appeared at the top of the page with a declaration that the site had been seized because “the world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily by president donald j trump.”

The poorly worded message was full of spelling and grammatical errors.

the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump. it is time to allow the world to know truth. multiple devices were compromised that gave full access to trump and relatives. most internal and secret conversations strictly classified information is exposed proving that the trump-gov is involved in the origin of the corona virus. we have evidence that completely discredits mr trump as a president. proving his criminal involvment and coorperation with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections. the US citizens have no choice today is the day – the whole world can decide if they want to know that truth or not.

The hackers provided two addresses for a cryptocurrency called Monero. According to TechCrunch, Monero is “easy to send but quite difficult to track” and because of that “it has become associated with unsavory operations such as this hack.”

“Getting people to irreversibly send cryptocurrency to a mysterious address is a common form of scam online, usually relying on brief appearances on high visibility platforms like celebrity Twitter accounts and the like,” explained David Coldewey of TechCrunch. “This one is no different, and was taken down within minutes.”

It appears from the text that whoever wrote the message is not a native English speaker.

PJM reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but has not yet received a response.

Update: The Trump campaign has released the following statement regarding the hack, attributed to communications director Tim Murtaugh:

“Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

