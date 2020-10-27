The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 36: ACB, Autumn Bliss, and Prepping for Civil Unrest

This week on “The Fringe”: It’s an exciting time to be alive. Fall colors are at their peak, sweater weather is finally here, and the Republicans displayed rare courage in voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the SCOTUS. The election is days away and this train has no brakes! Trump is cruising to a historic electoral victory and that means more riots in the streets.

Are you ready? Join me on today’s podcast to hear my thoughts on our new Supreme Court justice, my love of all things fall, and what I’m doing to get ready for the post-election apocalypse when Trump wins again and the left loses what’s left of their damned minds. For a sneak-peek into my studio full of autumn splendor, you can view a portion of this podcast on YouTube.