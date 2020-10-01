The Morning Briefing: It's Time That Democrats Are Asked to Condemn Some Things

The ‘Trump Won’t Condemn White Supremacy’ Garbage Is Media’s Lowest Moment

Chris Wallace had so many egregiously awful moments during the first presidential debate that it’s almost impossible to count them. His bias was evident almost from the first question and the journalistic malpractice he casually committed for the entire “debate” is the reason I think Republicans need to stop agreeing to participate in these charades.

As I have written many times, my issue with these political Kabuki theater “debates” is that the questioning is all framed around Democrat talking points. You’ll hear a lot of “Why don’t you believe in climate change?” crap but never anything like “How can you be a Catholic and support infanticide?” That would be a tough question. The kind a real journalist would ask. Sadly, real journalists have gone the way of the dinosaurs.

The moment from Tuesday’s debate that has gotten the most attention was Chris Wallace’s hacktastic demand that President Trump denounce “white supremacists and militia groups.” Tyler wrote a very good post about the episode and offered what would have been a good response by the president:

It would have been more satisfying if Trump had said, “Of course I denounce white supremacists like I’ve been doing for years. And to the Proud Boys, I say, ‘Stand down, and let law enforcement do their jobs.’” Yet it seems, in the heat of the moment, the president realized he did not have much time and he wanted to say, “Sure,” give a quick statement urging militia groups to stand down, and then go after his opponent.

What would have been even better is if the question had not been asked at all. It was asked simply to perpetuate the narratives that President Trump and his supporters are all racists and that phantom right-wing militias are the reason for all of the civil unrest.

Trump might have been able to handle the question better but I’m glad he didn’t completely take the bait. A key component to the Democrat/media collusion regarding the violence in America right now has been to blame it on “right-wing” “white supremacist” “militia” groups. I put all of those in quotation marks because they are the keywords that the MSM are supposed to use to deflect from the fact that the people who are actually setting cities on fire are left-wing progressive lunatics.

Rather than being pressed to acknowledge and condemn that easily proven fact, Biden was allowed to call antifa an “idea” and carry on with his drooling assessment of reality. That response of his should have been the real news from the debate.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It’s farcical that Trump is being forced to condemn the violence in America when most of it is being directed at him. In a sane world, journalists would be pressing Biden to disavow not only antifa, but the anti-cop, anti-American Black Lives Matter movement as well. Both groups have become threats to national security.

The list of things that Democratic politicians and candidates should be forced to condemn is long. They’ll never have to condemn anything, of course, because they’re in bed with the mainstream media.

It’s time the Republicans stop playing into their hands.

