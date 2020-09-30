Gun-Grabbing Grifter Mark Kelly is Yet Another Democrat In Bed With the Chinese Communist Party

Carpetbagger Mark Kelly Has All the Wrong Friends

We are currently witnessing just how important having control of the United States Senate is, especially as the Democratic party is in the midst of its lemming rush off of the socialist edge. Control of the Senate is up for grabs this year and one of the most pivotal races for it is happening here in my home state of Arizona. Republican Sen. Martha McSally is being challenged by Mark Kelly, a Democrat who is benefiting mostly from money pouring in from outside of Arizona.

Kelly is a former astronaut and, of course, the husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was a victim of a tragic mass shooting here in my hometown in 2011. As a result of that, Kelly is vehemently anti-Second Amendment. In fact, that is probably the only area of policy where his intentions are clear. Everything else is boilerplate 2020 leftist garbage without many specifics.

Not only is Kelly a carpetbagger and Second Amendment hater, his also pretty buddy buddy with the Chinese Communist Party, and the relationship goes back to 2003.

The Washington Free Beacon:

The Chinese government invited then-astronaut Mark Kelly, now an Arizona Democratic Senate candidate, to an all-expenses-paid retreat at a countryside resort in 2003. He left China five days later not only with a future spouse, former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D., Ariz.), but also with lucrative regime business contacts. Kelly attended the annual Young Leaders Forum, a five-day junket cohosted by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, which is “under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.” The conference allowed Kelly an opportunity to mingle with high-profile Communist Party officials and rising stars in Chinese society. Attendees included Cui Tiankai, now Chinese ambassador to the United States; Fang Xinghai, former director of the CCP’s top committee on the economy; and Zhou Mingwei, the party’s former top foreign propaganda honcho.

Ever the good Democrat, Kelly is pretending that he believes China to be a threat, despite the fact that his business involvement with the country has been anything but casual.

“The Communist Party tries to control everything, whether it’s a state enterprise or a private company,” he said. “And so it’s extremely important to have Communist Party contacts [to do business].” Kelly has also had extensive ties with China since becoming a civilian. World View Enterprise, an aerospace company he cofounded and in which he still holds investments, received funding from Chinese tech giant Tencent, which censors the internet for Beijing. As the Washington Free Beacon reported, he also held a financial stake in a Colorado company that courted investments from a Chinese state-funded tech enterprise. He now has assets worth up to $27 million, according to his financial disclosure.

McSally has been hitting him with the China attacks lately but not quite enough from my point of view. She’s been trailing in every poll but they have been tightening. Kelly would be an unmitigated disaster for my beloved native state.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

I do like McSally as a Senator, quite a bit, in fact. As a candidate, however, I wish she would channel her inner fighter pilot just a little more. She has been doing that of late, thankfully. She led a squadron of combat pilots who flew the greatest plane in the American military arsenal: the A-10 Thunderbolt, affectionately known as the “Warthog.” She just needs to keep reminding people of that, even if she does it subtly, like this:

That right there, is the sound of FREEDOM! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ydxuhzf5H5 — Martha McSally for U.S. Senate (@MarthaMcSally) September 30, 2020

Both McSally and Kelly have very distinguished military careers.

Only one amassed a fortune that could make him compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, however.

Choose wisely, my fellow Arizonans.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.