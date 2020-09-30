The Kruiser Kabana Episode 71: What the *%#*, Kruiser?

We’ve All Asked Ourselves This
There was yet another last minute scheduling change for a guest (maybe I shouldn’t record on Mondays) so I was not really prepared with just one topic.
As you are all aware by now, however, I do have some extemporaneous rambling skills. I put them to good use here. I recorded this before the debate and did some speculation about that. You can match up my thoughts with what actually happened if you were brave enough to watch the whole thing.
The baseball playoffs have begun and of course I had to touch on that a little.
Will my Dodgers break my heart again? Probably.
There’s other quality time stuff in the episode. Next week: RECIPE EXCHANGE.
Have fun.
