The Morning Briefing: Will Kamala Kill the Progressive Vote in 2020?

Harris Might Make Progressives Sit This One Out

Good Almost End of the Week, brilliant frequent readers of the Kruiser Morning Briefing.

We are still in an “All Things Kamala” extended news cycle and the barrage of hot takes and information about the woman of the hour feels like it’s been delivered from a fire hose. Put mildly, there has been a lot to sift through since Tuesday, and I already knew a lot about her because she used to be my attorney general and my senator.

Among the many perplexing things about Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris is how she affects the progressive voters. Progressives are still a sought-after constituency and that makes the former prosecutor and attorney general a curious choice.

I briefly alluded to Harris’s less-than-stellar relationship with hardcore progressives in yesterday’s Briefing. Early last year I wrote a post about progressives not being very shy with their condemnation of Harris’s days in law enforcement.

Ever since Biden stumbled early in the primary debates — largely because of Harris — he has abandoned any pretense of being a moderate and been moving steadily towards the progressive fringe. He seemed to have made functional peace with Bernie Sanders, whose ardent supporters were still stinging from what they felt was a betrayal by the Democratic establishment in 2016.

Ed explored this uncomfortable relationship between Harris and progressives at HotAir yesterday, highlighting a tweet from former Bernie Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray that said the Dems running Biden and Harris showed “contempt for the base.”

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

That’s going to make the Democratic Labor Day picnic a little awkward.

Throughout all of the social unrest this summer, Basement Biden has been mouthing all of the approved Black Lives Matter progressive talking points. He also brought progressive darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on board as one of his climate policy loons. By all appearances, it seemed that Biden was going to be the perfect progressive puppet.

Does this mean that it was all a head-fake and Biden is pivoting away from the progressives to be the moderate choice that he was being sold as at the beginning of the primaries?

As the kids like to say: LOL.

Biden will still need the progressives to turn out for him in November in greater numbers than they did for Hillary in 2016.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

There were already rumors that Harris wasn’t Biden’s first choice, but his final short list really didn’t leave him with many choices that would have appealed to progressives. Karen Bass probably would have been the best of the bunch for that, but she proved to be more wackadoodle by the day as crunch time came for Biden to pick someone.

If the Biden-Harris 2020 ticket is going to appeal to progressives, Kamala Harris is going to have to vigorously and publicly disavow almost everything that she did before she was elected to the Senate. There may be enough Orange Man Bad fever out there make the progressives sing Kumbaya on election day, but that’s not likely given the taste of blood that they’ve gotten in recent months.

They’re not really much for compromise these days.

My New Favorite Twitter Account

The life of a Jose Altuve wikipedia page editor is an endless struggle (Via @kairuggeri) pic.twitter.com/BSBlRujxzy — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) August 13, 2020

That’s One Minute Longer Than Anyone Needs to Hear Her

AOC given just 60 seconds to deliver pre-recorded message at DNC https://t.co/W8bTwO6ZNL pic.twitter.com/NpTmDVHVAh — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2020

PJM Linktank

Round ’em up, lock ’em up. Chicago Looters Intent on Their ‘Reparation’ Terrorized Sick Kids at Ronald McDonald House

Here Are 5 Crucial Reasons Why Kamala Harris Can’t Be Trusted With Your Civil Rights

AB5 continues its job-killing ways. Uber Says It Will Shut Down in California if Forced to Classify Drivers as ‘Full-Time Employees’

Treacher: Biden Accuser Tara Reade: ‘The Democratic Party Has Become an Enabler to Sexual Predators’

Black Chicagoans Eviscerate Black Lives Matter Narrative, Booting Activists From Their Neighborhood

‘Antifa Mayor’ Says of Rioters Attempting to Murder Cops: ‘I Understand Why They’re Angry’

Are Putin’s Claims of a Coronavirus Vaccine Credible?

What’s Happening in Chicago Isn’t a Riot. It’s a Reckoning.

Dr. Scott Atlas Should Provide Hopeful Insight on These COVID-19 Topics—Now

Career Lawyers at Dept. of Labor Should Drop Anti-Discrimination Lawfare and Focus on Getting Americans Back to Work

The Republic of Chimerica

VDH: Democrats Are Waging War Against Tradition and the Constitution

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #26: Kamala Harris Got the Nod, Biden to Get the Knife?

One Question Kamala Must Answer: Do You Stand with Israel or With the Anti-Semitic BLM and BDS Movements?

Who Stands to Benefit? Group Behind Occupy Wall Street Plans 50-Day ‘White House Siege’

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: PAINFUL: The 10 Most Cringeworthy Kamala Harris Endorsements

Kamala Harris Promoted Group That Paid Bail for Murderers and Sex Offenders

VIP

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’—2020 Proves We’re Sims Who Are Stuck in the Same Room Forever

Public Schools Are Trying to Destroy Conservative Values, Right Under Parents’ Noses

Sarah Palin Could Take The Heat; Why Don’t Democratic Party Operatives Think Kamala Harris Can?

VIP Gold

Leo Terrell Sounds Off on Kamala Pick

A Chinese Network Trying To Influence The Election Via Social Media Has Been Doing A Really Terrible Job

From the Mothership and Beyond

A most interesting life: Larger-Than-Life Hollywood Mogul Sumner Redstone Has Passed Away

Armed Gangs Likely To Replace Defunded Police

Let’s hope. Is NYC’s Chaos Creating More Gun Owners?

Armed Citizen Thwarts Waffle House Robbery

Oh. NYTimes Blames American Guns For British Crime

Bad News For Universal Background Check Supporters

Asked About Frisking By Female Cop. Officer’s Response Hilarious

Portland Worried About DHS, But They Have Bigger Problems

For D.C. Police, Enforcing The Law Is Increasingly “Problematic”

Schlichter: Would the Military Side with Leftist Tyranny or with America?

WATCH: Tucker Has the Ultimate Response to Politicians Marching Alongside BLM

Voters Oust DA Who Charged Officer in Rayshard Brooks Shooting With Murder

So there’s that…If Biden and Harris Have Their Way, 19 Million Jobs Would Be Eliminated

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ First Event Together Got Off to a Rocky Start

A Five-Year-Old Was Executed Outside His Home. It’s Not a Shock Why the Liberal Media is Ignoring It.

AZ Sen: New Poll Shows McSally Narrowing the Gap

Liberal Reporter on Kamala Harris VP Selection: ‘A Nightmarishly Bad Pick in Every Way’

Eyeroll: Want to Guess Which Insufferable Democratic Senator Said That Trump Can’t Handle Strong Women?

NY Nurse: The Health Commissioner Is ‘F-ing Clueless’

Let’s Take a Look Back on Exactly How Kamala Harris Treated Brett Kavanaugh

Did We Forget that Kamala Harris’ 2020 Campaign was a Total and Complete Train Wreck

Rev. Al’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” Rally Bends To Coronavirus Rules

Morning Consult: Americans Growing More Opposed To Reopening Schools And Daycares

New Title IX Rule Will Take Effect Friday After Judge Refuses To Strike It Down

Human Rights Watch Pushing Legislative Ban On Killer Robots

Ferguson Effect: Crime Data Shows Rise In Violent Crime In U.S. Cities

Another 25-Year-Old Cold Case Solved Through Genealogy

FiveThirtyEight Debuts Election Forecast: Trump Has The Same Chance Of Winning Now As He Did In November 2016

Wikileaks Links Document File on Kamala Harris, Liberals Freak Out

In Honor of Kamala Harris’ VP Nomination, a Wrap-Up of Her Terribleness

Bill Kristol Comes Up With Yet Another Excuse for Biden to Duck Debates, It’s Quite Something

Does Kamala Harris Have a Political Advantage with Longtime Former Staffer Running Communications at Twitter?

Opinion: Ghislaine Maxwell Doesn’t Deserve Comfort in Jail

Chris Wallace’s Sanity In Question After He Makes Pronouncement About Kamala Harris

‘Pure propaganda’: CNN reporter gushing over Kamala Harris’ speech sums up the shameless state of modern ‘journalism’

‘Covers up for China again’: Richard Grenell’s not buying the BS being pushed at Biden & Harris’ first joint campaign appearance

CNN’s Oliver Darcy wants everybody to know that Kamala Harris’ former press secretary is just one of Twitter’s spokespeople so no biggie

Looks like ex-Seattle PD Chief Carmen Best is making the best of her retirement [pic]

Back the Blue—and Give ’em a Raise!

Bee Me

Chicago Weatherman Predicts Another Huge Murder Front This Weekend https://t.co/f2SAaEazXj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 12, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I say we have our own Kruiser’s Morning Briefing political convention but with no politics and the platform is an open bar.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.