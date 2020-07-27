The Morning Briefing: It Might Be Time To Let the Liberal Riot Hellholes Burn

Let Seattle and Portland Riot Themselves Into Oblivion

Happy Monday, brilliant readers of the Kruiser Morning Briefing.

A little over a month ago I led the Briefing writing about the CHAZ/CHOP embarrassment in Seattle, only semi-seriously suggesting that it might be best for President Trump if the that little experiment in anarchy stuck around until election day. The one good thing about CHAZ/CHOP was that the brats didn’t riot as much while they were playing live-action SimCity.

As with just about everything that has happened since March, things have gotten even more out of hand since then. The Pacific Northwest has become riot central now, with both Seattle and Portland spiraling into chaos that seems more like a bad movie than real life.

Seattle is becoming more problematic by the hour. Bryan wrote a great post over the weekend about why that’s not likely to get better any time soon. It mostly comes down to the fact that there are no adults in charge there anymore. The mayor and city council are unhinged ideologues who are playing for the cameras while endangering the lives of their police department and citizens.

They have neutered the ability of law enforcement to the point where the police sent a letter to local businesses informing them that they would no longer be able to respond when large riot crowds were present. Thankfully, a federal judge got involved but that’s only a temporary fix.

Down the road in Portland a perma-riot scene is taking place as well. Last week discussed the federal presence that President Trump sent to the city and I was all for that at the time. Now…maybe not so much.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Other than some decent beer and food, I’m not sure why we need to keep Portland or Seattle around anyway. Let the riots continue and see just how badly the woke white liberals want to still pretend that they’re far left progressives. Once the violence spills over into tonier neighborhoods — and it will — a lot of the “down with the struggle” Democrats might just decide that they’re done playing hippies from 1968 and get the hell out of Dodge.

A point I’ve been making over and over this year is that these liberal cities need to feel the pain of electing childish leftists. When your police chief is imploring your mayor to not proceed down a path of lawless madness and the mayor is ignoring her, it’s time for the idiots who voted for that mayor to wallow in some harsh reality and consequences for a while. Riot on and see how that works out for you.

I will admit that this is something I go back and forth on a lot. Yes, just last week I was praising the president for sending federal officers to Portland but, as Bryan noted in his post, riot things get crazier on the weekends. Watching all of riot lunacy play out in the PNW over the last few days wore on me a bit. I understand that the feds are there protecting federal property and as long as they are allowed to operate at full capacity it’s all well and good.

The nagging feeling that these putrid progressive cities should be left to riot and rot long enough for people to vote with their feet keeps growing on me.

While we’re at it, we should round up every journo hack who keeps calling the riots “peaceful protests” and send them to downtown Seattle or Portland.

Mind. Blown.

This guy has now made a painting in which he is painting himself painting himself painting himself. pic.twitter.com/mdKS5FMzzg — Piyush (@PJ_CRACKER) July 20, 2020

PJM Linktank

Austin Protest Shooting Update: Is the Shooter a Veteran?

This Short Video Exposes Everything That Is Wrong With Biden’s Green New Deal

Armed Confrontation Between Black and White Militias in Louisville

Hydroxychloroquine Is ‘the Key to Defeating COVID-19’, Says Yale Epidemiologist

Media in Illinois Silent About Gov. Pritzker’s Ties to Corrupt House Speaker

If You Thought ‘Defund the Police’ Was Insane You’ll Love ‘Abolish Prisons’ in Seattle

‘Venezuela on Steroids!’ Trump Hits Back Against House Dems for Overturning His Travel Bans

U.S. and UK Accuse Russia of Testing Anti-Satellite Weapon in Space

Justice Gorsuch’s Dissent in the Nevada Church Supreme Court Case Is Short, but Epic

The NBA is still going to need its shoes though. Calls Growing for Woke Big-Name Fashion Brands to Stop Profiting Off of Uighur Labor

USPS Fails Mail-In Ballot Test

#WINNING. Judge: Feds in Portland Don’t Have to Identify Themselves When Arresting Suspects

10 Big Fat Lies You’re Being Told About the Portland Riots

John MacArthur’s Calif. Church Will Defy Newsom’s Church Ban: ‘Christ, not Caesar, Is Head of the Church’

The Frankfurt School and Excellent Foolishness: How the Left Infects Impressionable Minds

Don’t give them any ideas. They Keep Moving the COVID-19 Goalposts: Will the Next Step Be Masks to Protect From the Flu and the Common Cold?

If Palestinians Demonize Israel for Oppressing Them, Why Do Nearly ALL Muslims Demonize Non-Muslims?

No, Silly Libs, Trump Isn’t Hitler. But This Tyrant Just Might Be a Modern Version of the Nazi…

Fingers crossed…Will Trump Step Up Federal Intervention in Portland?

Are You Sure ‘Vote for Joe Biden or We’ll Kill You’ Is the Best Campaign Pitch?

The Election Should Be a Referendum on Biden’s $4 Trillion Tax Plan

Will the Nurse Who Allegedly Blew Into Joe Biden’s Nose Please Stand Up?

Will Authorities Cut Water and Electricity to Churches that Defy Newsom’s Shutdown Order?

Peak Idiocy: Rutgers University Declares Grammar ‘Racist’

VIP

Me: Hillary Clinton Is the Herpes of American Politics

Why Aren’t the Media Polling and Reporting in-Depth on the Riots?

VIP Gold

Kira: Good or Bad, Whatever Happens Here Happens Under This One American Flag

WATCH: Ted Cruz Pinpoints Dems’ Strategy for Winning in November

From the Mothership and Beyond

Schlichter: Biden’s Revenge Agenda

Former Chicago Bears Coach Has a Message for Kneeling Athletes

EVERYTHING IS FINE. WATCH: Woman Becomes Unhinged Over a Couple Not Wearing a Mask… and Sprays Them with Mace

Granny Boxwine is on the loose again. No, Nancy. Your New Nickname for Trump Isn’t Cute or Clever.

This isn’t protesting, it’s harassment. Lock them all up. WATCH: Leftist Mob Gathers Outside the Home of Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf

Black Trump Supporter Executed in Broad Daylight in Wisconsin

Mnuchin Reveals What the Next Coronavirus Relief Package Will Look Like

Hey, Joe, That Letter from Field Organizers in Florida Could Show a Very Serious Problem For You 100 Days Out

Why Lisa Page’s Tweet About the FBI, Trump, and ‘Generational Harm’ Is Beyond Rich

New Mexico Governor Shames Her Own Constituents

The New DNC Platform is an Anti-White Screed

RIP. Olivia de Havilland Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Gone With The Wind’ Actress Passes At 104

Media, “Experts” Act Like Only Gun People Kill Themselves

Big City Exodus: What That May Mean For Gun Rights

Chicago Men Face Charges In Operation LeGend Busts

California Districts Offering On-Campus “Day Care” and Help With Distance Learning – For a Fee

Hmmm…Gavin Newsom’s $3.7 Million Estate Was Gifted to Him in 2019; 3 Months Later He Got a $2.7 Million Tax Free Cash-Out

This was delicious. ESPN Radio Host Who Previously Dunked on Trump Has an Awakening About Rioters – When They Show Up at His Home

It’s Laughable For Anyone At CNN To Attack Chris Wallace Over “Softball” Trump Interview

Nate Silver: Yes, Trump Can Still Win This Race

When The Karen Getting Kicked Off The Plane Isn’t A Karen

Republicans May Unveil Latest Coronavirus ‘Stimulus’ Package Tomorrow

‘Stay tuned’: Lindsey Graham says that FBI ‘lied their a** off to Congress’

‘City boy!’ MSNBC’s Chris Hayes discovers ‘stir up a hornet’s nest’ isn’t just a metaphor

Hypocrite Andrew Cuomo accidentally trolls Dr. Fauci over his mask use, will need to give Jerry Nadler a stern talking to

Enemy of the People update: Just wow: In a single tweet, ABC manages to link ‘damaged a police station and assaulted officers’ with ‘peaceful demonstration’

Bro, do you even SCIENCE? Don Winslow DRAGGED for making repugnant claim about pro-lifers sending kids back to school

‘NO good reason at all!’ Bill Maher (yes, THAT Bill Maher) lets LOOSE on draconian COVID regulations and BOOM

How to Watch the Meteor Shower Happening Now Through August 23

Yes, NASA totally released a trailer for the upcoming Mars launch

New clinic allows doctor to practice medicine in line with Catholic faith

Comedy Break: Ecstatic teen opens his first-ever paycheck, learns what taxes are, is absolutely crushed

Bee Me

Chick-Fil-A Changes Name To Gender-Neutral 'They-Fil-A' https://t.co/Kz42ZrkfqO — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 26, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Regis and Rickles. Who knew?

There’s never enough garlic.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.