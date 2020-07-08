The Morning Briefing: Cancel Culture Almost Canceled Itself on Tuesday Then Canceled That Idea

Cancel Culture Eats Its Own

2020 continues to impress, finding new ways to throw weird stuff at us and make us question if any of us ever were sane. For the record, I am currently a firm “No” on that at this point. I have been writing about cancel culture a lot this past year, most recently at the end of last month. Prior to even looking at today’s news I talked about cancel culture for much of my latest podcast episode, which is in today’s VIP section.

So it’s on my mind a lot.

Tuesday was shaping up to be one of the more interesting days in the cancel culture wars but — as with almost everything in 2020 — it quickly went right off of the rails.

Brian wrote post yesterday about the need for cancel culture to be canceled, which we here at the Briefing have been pushing for a lot. In it he detailed how even the beloved musical Hamilton is in the wokescolds’ sites:

“…less-woke era…” Hamilton isn’t the 1939 classic Gone With the Wind (which has also faced a cancel threat from HBO). It came out in 2015! And it has made many non-white American actors and theater folks very rich. It has sparked renewed interest in American history. But now some hard leftists who cannot abide anything impure by their own reckoning existing want it canceled.

One of the most anticipated streaming events of this year was the release of the Hamilton movie on Disney+ last weekend. Until these past couple of days, it was one of the most woke entertainment choices one could make. It’s rather disturbing how quickly a few of the scolds can get the social media rage mob moving even on a previously acceptable lefty target. Cancel culture comes at you fast.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a halfhearted defense of the play, which was disappointing, but not unexpected:

Appreciate you so much, @brokeymcpoverty. All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game. https://t.co/mjhU8sXS1U — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

Things began taking an interesting turn on the cancel culture front Tuesday when Harpers published a letter that found me agreeing which found me in agreement with lefties like Noam Chomsky and Vox.com’s Matt Yglesias.

Tyler has more:

On Tuesday, Harpers released a powerful open letter denouncing cancel culture and celebrating open debate. Even far-left anti-capitalist Noam Chomsky signed the letter. “The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted,” the letter warns. “While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.” The signatories lament that “it is now all too common to hear calls for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought. More troubling still, institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicked damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments instead of considered reforms.”

It’s Christmas in July! We’re going to have conversations and cancel culture is about to be canceled by people on the side of cancel culture! OK, I did feel super awkward about being on the same side as Chomsky — I kind of wanted a Silkwood shower — but, not to worry, the Kumbaya moment didn’t last long. No sooner had the news about the Harpers article begun to get a lot of attention than many of the enlightened co-signatories decided that some of the company were to icky for them to be associated with.

Just like that, cancel culture was back on.

Twitchy aggregated some of the disgruntled responses, here’s an example:

I did not know who else had signed that letter. I thought I was endorsing a well meaning, if vague, message against internet shaming. I did know Chomsky, Steinem, and Atwood were in, and I thought, good company. The consequences are mine to bear. I am so sorry. — Jennifer Finney Boylan 🐕 (@JennyBoylan) July 7, 2020

It’s spineless liberal cancel culture at its petulant nadir. The gist was that they were all on board when they thought it was just about a bunch of liberals posturing about tolerance and doing away with cancel culture. Once they found out they would have to actually encounter people who thought differently, the plan was off. These are bitter people who don’t encounter anyone outside of their homogeneous thought bubbles.

Cancel culture is here to stay for a while it would seem. And while I’m not always a fan of playing by their rules I think that the only way we can stop this nonsense is if we bring a little cancel culture to the cancel culture crowd. For now we will just have to revel in the glorious few hours when cancel culture came for itself.

J ust Curious

Does Clarence Thomas have an alibi? https://t.co/HY165YzodE — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 8, 2020

That Escalated Quickly

Texas orders schools to offer in-person classes this fall or lose state funding https://t.co/s636L3Qhvm pic.twitter.com/NPzgRZnQ6T — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2020

PJM Linktank

Yeah…no. Ilhan Omar Calls for ‘Dismantling’ America’s ‘Economy and Political System’ to Root Out ‘Oppression’

Where’s the Spike in COVID-19 Deaths?

Trump Did It. The U.S. Is Officially LEAVING the World Health Organization

They’re a Joke: UNHRC Finds Soleimani Assassination Violated UN Charter

Why Isn’t Black Lives Matter Protesting the Slavery That Still Exists Today?

The American Left is toxic and unhinged. Patriotism Is Now ‘White Supremacy’

Appeals Court Blocks Trump Rule on Asylum Claims From Central America

Media Matters Took Millions in COVID Aid While Criticizing Trump Virus Response

VodkaPundit: TikTok Banned in U.S.? State Sec. Pompeo Says We’re ‘Looking at’ It

Lemon is there just to make Brian Stelter look competent. Don Lemon Speaks Over Terry Crews: Dead Black Children Are ‘Not What Black Lives Matter Is About’

Now House Dems Are Threatening to Shut Down the Government Over Statues

Georgia Governor Kemp to Deploy 1,000 National Guard Troops to Atlanta After City Explodes in Violence

Preachin’ to the choir…Defund the Police? How About We Defund the Universities

Human Resources Will Become the Far Left’s Fifth Column and Destroy the American Workplace

People are sensitive. Tucker Carlson Calls Out Politicians on Both Sides of the Aisle, So Get Over It

Report: In Devastating Blow, Israel Sets Back Iran’s Nuke Program Two Years

Oregon School Districts Say White People Should Vote Democrat To Be Less Racist, May Have Broken the Law

Jefferson Descendant Can’t Name a Thing His Ancestor Did for Freedom. Trump Names Seven

Explosive College Recruiting Video on BLM Shows Why ‘Wokey McWokeface’ Needs Not Apply

CAIR Demands Firing of Barista Who Called a Woman Named Aishah ‘ISIS’

NFL Star Posts Fake Hitler Quote Claiming ‘White Jews’ Will ‘Extort America’ in a ‘Plan for World Domination’

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 50: This November Let’s Cancel the Joy-Sucking Grievance Pimps

VIP Gold

The Media Turned the Fourth of July into an Embarrassing Fiasco

The BBC Just Proved It Has More Ethics Than the American Media

From the Mothership and Beyond

Utah Man Facing Charges After Pulling Gun On Trump Supporters

Study Finding Cops Aren’t Racist Retracted Because Wrong People Citing It

New Residents Of Blue States Face “De Facto Gun Ban”

The Media’s Obvious Double Standard On Armed Protesters

Hmmm…New Study Blames “Excessive Gaming” For Guns In School

Schlichter: What If It’s All A Lie?

Drink some tea and shut it. The No Longer Royal Harry and Meghan Want United Kingdom to Address Colonialism

NBC’s Eye-Rolling Newsroom Shakeup

Black Life-Long Democrat Reveals Why He Walked Away from Joe Biden

Oh, Look: Biden Chides the PPP Yet His Former Company Benefited From the Move

Whatever, Toots. Jemele Hill: Trump Is ‘Stoking a Race War’ By Attacking Bubba Wallace and Invoking the Confederate Flag

Arizona Gym Loses Lawsuit Against Governor’s Shutdown Order

Liberals Lose It Over Trump’s Decision to Revoke Student Visas for Remote Learning

Trump, Experts Explain Why It’s Crucial For Children to Go Back to School This Fall

DOJ Announces Fresh Round of Indictments for Rioters

Mysteries Abound: Another Tehran-Area Explosion … Near Nuclear-Program Archives?

This has been their plan all along: Former GOP Sen. Judd Gregg: What If The Woke Left Uses The 25th Amendment To Stage A Coup Of President Biden?

FBI Director Wray: China Aims To Become ‘The World’s Only Superpower By Any Means Necessary’

This is going super well for NYC. And Now NYC Wants The Cops To Have “Personal Liability Insurance”

Scientist: Aliens Are Out There, But Incredibly Rare

A Minneapolis Neighborhood Checked Its Privilege And Eschewed Police. How’s That Working Out?

Halle Berry Self-Cancels New Film Project Over “Trans Issues”

This guy. Fauci: “It’s A False Narrative To Take Comfort In A Lower Rate Of Death”

Maxwell Pal: You’d Better Believe Ghislaine Has Copies Of Epstein’s Entire Surveillance Trove

While the Media Blame Florida Governor for the Covid Spike, the Evidence Proving It Was Due to Protests Keeps Mounting

BLM Protester Punches a Trump Supporter Right In Front of Cops, It Doesn’t End Well

Unbelievable: Couple Who Painted Over Black Lives Matter Scrawling Have Been Charged With a ‘Hate Crime’

“Florida Lawyer” To Fight COVID-19, a Florida Criminal Defense Attorney Hits the Courtroom in a Hazmat Suit

CNN’s Oliver Darcy Questions Kayleigh McEnany’s Press Secretary Creds and It Does Not Go Well

Rush Limbaugh Torches Media’s Virus ‘Propaganda’: ‘Let the Young and Healthy People Go Out and Live Their Lives’

City of Seattle Holds Segregated Racial Sensitivity Training Session; Here Are the Disturbing Handouts

Money. Kellyanne Conway Asks the One Question Every ‘Woke’ Cancel Culturalist Should Answer

‘Thank you, NEXT’: Obama lackey learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Sharyl Attkisson

Here are the 11 best Zoom and work from home moments of 2020, so far

Retired Marine catches 3-year-old dropped from 3rd floor of burning building

So he’s doing just fine. Bubba Wallace signs endorsement deal with audio tech company Beats by Dre

I like his style. Meet the College Student With 6,000 Takeout Menus

Bee Me

Gavin Newsom Alerted To Illegal Activity By The Sound Of Children’s Laughter https://t.co/UMEnERXkba — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 7, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.