UN Rights Council Finds Soleimani Assassination Violated UN Charter

We interrupt this program on doom and gloom to bring you a comedy special. Live! From New York! It’s the UN Human Rights Council!

Mail Online:

The January U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday. The United States has failed to provide sufficient evidence of an ongoing or imminent attack against its interests to justify the strike on Soleimani’s convoy as it left Baghdad airport, said Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.

I doubt whether anyone on the UNHRC is interested in “evidence.” That just complicates the anti-American, pro-Iran narrative.

The attack violated the U.N. Charter, Callamard wrote in a report calling for accountability for targeted killings by armed drones and for greater regulation of the weapons. ‘The world is at a critical time, and possible tipping point, when it comes to the use of drones. … The Security Council is missing in action; the international community, willingly or not, stands largely silent,’ Callamard, an independent investigator, told Reuters.

They sure are selective in applying that “accountability” stuff. We wouldn’t have had to take the terrorist Soleimani out if the UN had been serious about holding him accountable for the countless lives he’s taken over his bloody career — including hundreds of civilians in Iraq and Syria.

Reuters:

“Major General Soleimani was in charge of Iran military strategy, and actions, in Syria and Iraq. But absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the U.S. was unlawful,” Callamard wrote in the report.

So, unless a thief is beginning to pull the trigger, you’re not justified in defending yourself? We went after Soleimani for what he had done the previous 22 years as commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards in addition to any other attacks he was planning on Americans. The list of atrocities he is responsible for is long and bloody. He commanded Iranian forces in Syria when they bombed and strafed civilians in Aleppo. He commanded Hezbollah troops in Syria and Lebanon who were known for their indiscriminate killing of civilians.

This was an evil man who deserved worse than he got. For the UN to, in effect, defend him and his country is beyond the pale of understanding by rational, decent people and is the reason most of us look at the UNHRC as a comedy troupe and not a serious organization.