The Kruiser Kabana Episode 50: This November Let's Cancel the Joy-Sucking Grievance Pimps

As we are all painfully aware, 2020 and a significant part of the American population are trying to ruin everything. Forever. And always. We can’t do much about the plague, but it’s time to begin some major pushback against the perpetually aggrieved progressive misery machine.

The grim-faced lefties are polluting every level of government at the moment and we need to get a lot of them canceled ASAP. If we don’t we over here on the right run the risk of getting sent to reeducation camps where we will be given forced humorectomies.

If we could get some of these constipated ninnies out of academia too that would be just great too.

So let’s try to vote a little fun back into America before every Mel Brooks movie gets memory-holed and we’re left with nothing but intersectional lesbian panda documentaries on Netflix. Sure, I’m joking but if ever a year existed in which weird stuff like that comes true it would be this one.

We just had our biggest month ever traffic-wise at PJ Media and Morning Briefing had a record month too. I just wanted to thank all of the readers that made that possible.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.