The Morning Briefing: Trump Holds Bible in Front of Church, Libs Everywhere Are Triggered

Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Reached Pandemic Status

President Trump provided the nation a perfect social media snapshot of why so many of us are way beyond being able to seem the American Left as anything but a bunch for raving lunatics. Yeah, I may be a little over the top now but I think I’ve been drowned in so much hyperbole and anti-Trump hysteria AMID THE PANDEMIC that I now feel like responding in kind.

It began when he gave a speech from the Rose Garden addressing the violence of the past few days that expressed some sentiments that are difficult to find fault with:

“All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd,” Trump said, adding that “For George and his family, justice will be served. He will not have died in vain. But we cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. “The biggest victims of the rioting are the peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities. And as their president, I will fight to keep them safe. “I will fight to protect you. I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Trump said.

Trump then pointed out what has been plain for all to see: there has been a complete failure of leadership in every city where the violence has gotten hand. He was polite and didn’t mention that they were all Democrats running those cities.

We all know the drill well by now: the liberals are going to complain no matter what Trump does. Prior to the speech they were complaining that he was hiding. Then they bitched about the speech. Then they really lost it over what he did next. Victoria covered it here:

And then he walked off and lead a group of government officials, including Attorney General Bill Barr and Defense Secretary Mark Esper and walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House. The White House press corps was not aware of the plan.

Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders captured the proper sentiment of the symbolism of the moment:

The desecration of St. John’s church by an angry mob was an act of cowardice. President Trump standing before it and holding a Bible is an act of courageous leadership. Let’s honor #GeorgeFloyd by peacefully standing up against injustice and loving one another as God loves us. https://t.co/Vs57YzFZX4 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 2, 2020

Yes, it was a photo op. They happen all of the time in politics. Politicians and media hacks who pretend to be outraged by them are generally full of crap. Some of them are rather pointless. Others — like this one — can be powerful and necessary.

Less than 24 hours earlier, St. John’s was on fire and the riot types were wreaking havoc all around the White House. Trump’s quick walk over to the church provided the message that the none-too-peaceful protesters would not prevail. It wasn’t offensive but we’re living in the era of ORANGE MAN BAD.

Liberal heads were immediately on fire. Both the pastor of St. John’s and the local Episcopal bishop let the leftmedia know that they were unhappy with the president. That actually reflects more poorly on the Episcopalians than it ever would President Trump.

The very same people who were offended by Trump posing with a Bible have been twisting themselves into knots to pretend that all of the burning and looting going on across the country is the result of just a “few bad seeds” who happened to interfering with all of the fine young protesters out there. The Democrats do love to gravitate towards criminals and publicly badmouth all law enforcement, like Barack Obama’s former deputy national security advisor here:

It’s impossible not to notice that at least the protests we see always seem peaceful until the police show up. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 1, 2020

That, of course, is an outright lie. Almost every high profile Democrat who’s spoken publicly about these riots has lied. I would say they all have but I may have missed the one good seed out there. They would rather go easier on the people who are setting churches on fire than on a president who wants to de-escalate tensions.

It’s not difficult to pick sides here.

Yeah, I Like This Guy

I added this to the Briefing rather early, then Bryan wrote more about it here.

"The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I'm highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns." STORY: https://t.co/NjG4Frlphy pic.twitter.com/KH0g3X0POC — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 1, 2020

So This Is a Thing Now

Some cops have begun kneeling in solidarity with the protesters. I’m not sure how I feel about this but I guess it’s better than everything getting smashed and burned.

This LAPD officer took a knee in front of protesters in Southern California. The entire crowd took a knee along with him. https://t.co/CrzYBcZEOO pic.twitter.com/GY4I9LAeBl — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

I needed a little Tucson flavor for the music this morning.

My quarantine whiskey is now curfew whiskey and it tastes slightly better.

