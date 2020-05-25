The Morning Briefing: Coronapocalypse Memorial Day Edition

A Brief Memorial Day Briefing

This is the first Memorial Day that I’ve been in charge of the Morning Briefing and I would like to begin by honoring those American service men and women who have sacrificed their lives so that people like me can be free to shoot my mouth off for a living. There never really seems to be any adequate way to say or do that, but I keep trying every year on Memorial Day. God bless all of them and the loved ones they left behind.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

May the souls of all the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

It Is Memorial Day, Isn’t It?

I have to keep double-checking ever since we stopped paying attention to days. Memorial Day weekend, while a solemn occasion, is also the official kickoff to summer here in the U.S., but it doesn’t have that transitional feeling that it usually does now that calendars are a thing of the past.

Memorial Day traditions are out the window for the most part this year. People weren’t even allowed to continue the tradition of placing American flags on graves at Veterans’ cemeteries because the shutdowns continue to find ways to be anti-American.

The Sunday of Memorial Day weekend is the biggest day of the year for auto racing fans. I usually wake up at the crack of dawn to watch the Monaco Grand Prix F1 race, then the Indianapolis 500, then the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. The NASCAR race was the only one that was run this year, so there was at least something. It was weird seeing the stands empty and everyone wearing masks for the interviews. I’ve been dying for sports to come back, but now I’m not so sure if the empty stadiums and freak-show masks are going to be tolerable for me.

Memorial Day weekend is typically the biggest blockbuster movie opening week of the year but now we’re wondering if theater-going as we know it will even survive all of this.

Once again I’m pondering if there is any kind of normal to get back to. Our recreational Memorial Day traditions have been upended but we can still take time to pause and reflect on what this day is really all about, and that’s what really matters.

Do People Not Know What Memorial Means?

Most Americans have no idea why we celebrate Memorial Day https://t.co/2FzZsxXGle pic.twitter.com/uZCsg3dwET — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2020

I really don’t get the confusion about Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. The words Memorial and Veterans seem fairly self-explanatory as to what we are supposed to be focusing on each day.

PJM Linktank

My latest column: Watching Kayleigh McEnany Beat Up the Corrupt Press Is a Never-Ending Delight

Don’t Buy the Misleading Figures. Here’s the Real Story About How the U.S. Matches Up on Coronavirus Deaths

Oh please. 9th Circuit Court: Allowing California Churches to Open Is a ‘Suicide Pact.’

Because 2020 so why not. Save the Rats! CDC Warns of Rat Population Spiking During Restaurant Lockdowns

The Most Absurd Lockdown Recommendation Based on COVID-19 Models Yet

This was tacky and even worse that they did it on Memorial Day Weekend. New York Times Fills Front Page With 1,000 Names of Coronavirus Dead

Boris Johnson Chief Aide Under Fire For Travel During Lockdown

CNN’s Latest Play? Tattling on Trump While He Is Golfing

White House Discussing Possible Resumption of Nuclear Testing

Is the Democratic Coalition INSANE? Of Course COVID-19 Deaths Aren’t a ‘Trump Death Toll’

The SEC Asks, ‘Are You Ready for Some Football?’

It’s all stupid. The CDC Provides Draconian Guidelines for Reopening Schools Without Reading Its Own Research

THE POWER OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU. VICTORY for Civil Disobedience: Gov. Loosens Church Restrictions After Catholics, Lutherans Unite

Hey, Joe Biden: The Biggest Defenders of Black Americans Throughout U.S. History Have Been Republicans

Will It Be War? Venezuela Escorts Iranian Tankers in ‘American Lake.’ U.S. Considers a Strike

FBI Says Shooting at Texas Air Base ‘Terrorism-Related’

Beto O’Rourke Is Back and Is Still Getting It All Wrong on Texas Reopening

Social Distancing, What Does It Mean?

Kids and Teachers Are Going to Need Therapy if Schools Follow the CDC’s Recommendations for Classrooms

Any Price to Save the Institutions?

Republicans Sue to Stop Newsom’s ‘Brazen Power Grab’ Over California Elections

Key Swing State Warns That the Presidential Election Will Be a ‘Nightmare’

Charlamagne tha God Dismisses Biden’s Apology: The ‘Lip Service … Is Cool’

NAACP Denies Biden Claim it Endorsed Him ‘Every Single Time’

Crapping all over the spirit of Memorial Day: SHAMEFUL: On Eve of Memorial Day, NYT Accuses U.S. Military of Celebrating ‘White Supremacy’

VIP

The Fringe With Megan Fox Episode 17: It’s Ladies’ Night with Stacey Lennox! (Bring Alcohol)

Trump Needs to Lay Off Jeff Sessions

Chris Cuomo’s Kooky Health Beliefs Illustrate Why Informed Consent is Essential

VodkaPundit: Sinatra versus Bublé: ‘Call Me Irresponsible’

VIP Gold

It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s the Trump Campaign

“Empty The Jails” Beneficiary Rearrested In Under An Hour

From the Mothership and Beyond

As Northam Hints At Mask Mandate, He Should Remember The 2A Sanctuary Movement

Growing Demand For Answers Over Possible Surveillance Of Maine Gun Owners, Others

Always good when the shrieking harridans are upset. Moms Demand Miffed About Rifle Raffle To Help Small Businesses

Schlichter: Gropey Joe Thinks He’s an Expert On What Minorities Should Think

Biden’s Anti-Amazon Talking Points Imploded In One Tweet

WATCH: Dem Strategist Wrongly Assumes Two Black Models Won’t Vote for Trump

Alyssa Milano Donned a Mask. There’s Just One Problem.

Trump Just Added Another Country to the Travel Bans

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas Puts ‘Old, White, Males’ Running for Office on Notice

MSNBC Contributor: Here’s the Real Reason Trump Is Exploiting the Biden ‘Ain’t Black’ Gaffe

Latest Move by Flynn Judge Has Raised Some Eyebrows

Government Watchdog Raises Questions About Chinese Influence at Penn Biden Center

CDC Director Robert Redfield Unleashes His Inner Storm Trooper and President Trump Needs to Show Him the Door

Trump Campaign Hammers Joe Biden Over Racist Statement and the Left Fears They Have Lost Control of the Narrative

Pompeo Delivers Powerful Statement Against CCP on Virus and Their New Move to Kill Hong Kong’s Independence

Jonathan Turley Exposes CNN’s Selective Editing of Joe Biden’s Racism and Lies

Rapper Zuby, Charlamagne Tha God Explain Why ‘It Wasn’t Just Another Gaffe’

Clown Show Update: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Runs Interference for Brother in Interview With Discredited FL Data Tech

Quieter Night In Hong Kong Following Protests, Mass Arrests

George Will’s Misguided Endorsement Of Gina Raimondo

There’s no “SCIENCE!” reason for this. University of Michigan president warns in-person classes, and the football season, could be canceled for 2020

Dude. SIREN: Rep. Ilhan Omar says she believes Tara Reade

Left can’t Twitter: @TheDemocrats’ attempted slam of Trump ends up knocking out Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo

Good news. ‘I am alive by the grace of God’: Lt. Col. Allen West ‘resting and in stable condition’ after motorcycle accident

You’ll never guess whose name appeared in the replies to Dem Sen. Chris Murphy’s ‘elections have consequences’ tweet

Faithful return to St. Peter’s Square

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake hits during live interview

Watch two neighbors make the most of social distancing with a beer catapult

Silver Lining: How the Black Death Gave Rise to British Pub Culture

Amazon Turns A Seattle Office Building Into A Permanent Homeless Shelter

CA doctors say they have seen more deaths from suicide than coronavirus during lockdowns

Bee Me

Biden: 'If You Don't Let Me Sniff Your Hair, You Ain't A Woman' https://t.co/Q1y6PpIWLE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 22, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I’ve eaten so much garlic lately that I want to socially distance from myself.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.