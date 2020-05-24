Charlamagne tha God Dismisses Biden's Apology: The 'Lip Service ... Is Cool'

Charlamagne tha God — the black radio host to whom presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden notoriously said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” — warned that Democrats will face a “voter depression” problem in November, thanks to their likely presidential nominee. He said the best apology is pro-black policies and it’s time for black voters to put the burden on Democrats to win their votes, not take them for granted.

“Well, on top of possible Russian interference and voter suppression, Dems have to worry about voter depression, and that’s people staying home on Election Day because they just aren’t enthused by the candidate,” Charlamagne tha God told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “You can’t act like this is most important election ever, but run a campaign from your basement, and you know, not make some real policy commitments to the black community, you know, and not listen to some of the demands that the black community [is] making.”

The radio host added this powerful statement: “I think people are sitting around hoping that Trump loses instead of going out there and actually beating him.”

Charlamagne tha God argued that Biden “has to do something that energizes his campaign, that brings some actual enthusiasm to his campaign, so those 4.4 million Obama voters who stayed home in 2016, more than a third of them black, you know, don’t do that this year. You got to make them come out.”

The “you ain’t black” comment may become a serious deterrent to bolstering black turnout, however. Biden rushed to offer a halfhearted apology, but Charlamagne tha God said he didn’t put much stock in it.

“I don’t even care about the words, and the lip service and the apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a black agenda. They got to make some real policy commitments to black people,” he said.

“You got whites telling us to stay in our place and you got black people saying, ‘Oh stop, now is not the time, you’re going to get Trump re-elected.’ It has to come to the point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters,” the radio host insisted.

Indeed, black voters need to reconsider their automatic allegiance to the Democratic Party. While Biden appears to take their support for granted, President Donald Trump has worked hard to win their votes.

Trump’s many actions to help black Americans speak for themselves. In February 2017, about a month after Trump took office, the presidents of 100-plus Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) met with the president in the Oval Office. Trump welcomed rapper Kanye West to the White House and made powerful strides in the realm of criminal justice reform. He has elevated black and brown Americans to high positions in government: naming Ben Carson to HUD; naming Ajit Pai chairman of the FCC; hiring Omarosa Manigault Newman in the White House (who said Trump wasn’t racist before she accused him of being racist); Surgeon General Jerome Adams; and many more.

Under Trump, the black unemployment rate reached its lowest point in 17 years. Trump celebrated the low unemployment rate in his second State of the Union address, but Democrats did not rise to clap for this great achievement. Voters have said Trump is better for young black Americans than former President Barack Obama.

The president has received praise from many black Americans. Some leaders of HBCUs praised Trump as being “more responsive to our community” than Obama’s administration was. Robert Johnson, the first black billionaire, gave the president an “A+” on the economy.

CNN’s Don Lemon was so astonished when a black pastor refused to condemn Trump as racist … that he decided to attack the pastor! Corrin Rankin, the black woman leader of the Legacy Republican Alliance, told PJ Media that Trump is proof Republicans aren’t racist.

Republicans have to prove themselves to black voters, of course, but so do Democrats. If Biden’s horrible remark should get black voters to think twice about which party truly represents their interests.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.