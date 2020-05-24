NAACP Denies Biden Claim it Endorsed Him 'Every Single Time'

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a non-partisan civil rights organization, issued a statement yesterday following Joe Biden’s claim that the group had endorsed him “every single time.” Biden was trying to prove he wasn’t a racist when he told a radio host, “I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The NAACP issued a statement after Biden said this on the radio show “Breakfast Club.” Fox News:

“Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run,” he said. “Take a look at the record.”

The NAACP obliged.

“Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a comment about the NAACP’s endorsement,” the statement by Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said. “We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.”

Of course, the NAACP is about as “non-partisan” as the ACLU, Moveon.org, and any other group that claims it never endorses a candidate.

A spokesman for Biden told Fox News to pay no heed to the words coming out of Biden’s mouth.

A Biden official told Fox News on Saturday that the former vice president “was referring to his ratings from the organization.” As senator, Biden had received 100 percent ratings for his voting record in the group’s annual federal legislative report card. He had also forged ties as a lawmaker with the Delaware branch of the organization. Last year, Richard ‘Mouse’ Smith, the former President of the Delaware NAACP, defended Biden in an op-ed and said he “has been at the forefront of advancing and safeguarding equal rights and combating institutional racism” for decades.

Black activists had a good time at Biden’s expense on Twitter.

Biden loves making assertions like these. This one is particularly funny not just because the NAACP doesn’t endorse candidates but because his claim means the organization would have endorsed him over Obama and Jesse Jackson https://t.co/JP7SE0SDWn — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 23, 2020

What a chooch this guy is. He makes things up every day. — Sonny (@Sunductivity) May 23, 2020

So, was Biden’s comment racist? Biden spokesperson Marie Harf says it was clumsy, but not “racist.” But any average 10-year-old kid who watches a lot of news knows full well that if Trump had said something like “you ain’t black,” it would be a 5-star story for 10 days. There would be think-pieces by august civil rights leaders asking, How is it possible we have a racist for president? The New York Times would call on Trump and every other white person to apologize. The Washington Post would highlight other racist utterings from Trump.

But outside of right-wing media, it’s already a non-story. Everyone knows Biden isn’t a racist, right? Even though he opposed busing schoolkids, was instrumental in passing the 1994 crime bill, and palled around with southern traditionalist Jesse Helms, those were all “mistakes.”

And he is truly, truly sorry about them.

Racism is not in what you say. It’s in what you think and what you believe. Joe Biden gets a pass now because he’s on the side of the angels and gives lip service to their wacky agenda.

But who can say what any man or woman believes? Only liberals who are blessed with special vision can peer into our souls and tell us true if we’re dyed-in-the-wool, 100 percent kluxers, or if we love our fellow man and think everyone is “equal” (whatever that means).