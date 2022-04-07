It's Not 'Close Contact' When Dems Do It: Biden Played Kissy-Face With Pelosi and Now She Has COVID-19

I wouldn’t care about this story except that everyone on the Left has been such hypocrites about COVID-19 restrictions. We’ve seen time and time and time again that Democrats are more than willing to disregard the rules if they interfere with their cocktail parties and fancy dinners at the French Laundry, but if you or I step out of line, look out—we’re trying to kill grandma and everyone else we come into contact.

The latest incident involves House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, who played kissy-face at that now-infamous event at the White House celebrating Obamacare—the one where Biden showed once again that he is a frail old man who doesn’t know where he is half the time. The pair greeted each other with a kiss, and the next day Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19.

Related: Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19 After These Studies Is Insane

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed concerns about the two puckering up, insisting that it wasn’t considered “close contact” because they were not together for 15 minutes.

“The way a close contact is defined, it’s not arbitrary, it’s not something made up by the White House, it’s CDC guidelines, and how they define it is being within six feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period,” Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “They were not. All of their interactions were publicly available, I think you saw them, and that’s how that assessment is made.”

A reporter asked, “So, is it the White House position that President Biden — 14 minutes, seven feet away from Speaker Pelosi — is not a close contact, but 15 minutes, six feet away would have been a close contact?”

Psaki dodged the question: “Well, he is tested regularly. As you know, he was tested yesterday. He will be tested again soon. He’s tested typically a couple of times a week. If he is a — if he were a close contact, the only difference — or I don’t even know that it would be a difference; it would be a five — a five-day te- — a test five days after your contact, so…”

No mention of the kiss. Or the hypocrisy.

My colleague Rick Moran pointed out on Thursday that another event, the Democrats’ Gridiron Dinner on Saturday, appears to have been a super-spreader event, with more than a dozen lawmakers and media types reporting testing positive after the gathering. I bet there was a lot of kissing at that one, too.

I’m sick and tired of these hypocritical panic-mongers who think they’re smarter than the rest of us. How about you?