Hypocrisy Much? Newsom's Daughter Isn't Vaccinated But Your Kids Better Be

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s daughter Montana turned 12 almost a month ago. Newsom announced the first statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirement for schools on October 1.

When Newsom announced the first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate ordering all students and school staff to be vaccinated “for in-person school attendance” no later than January 1, 2022, he conveniently neglected to admit that his own daughter had yet to be vaccinated until he was interviewed a week later by the Los Angeles Times. Even then, Newsom gave a vague reason for why his daughter, who was eligible, wasn’t yet vaccinated, “because she has ‘a series of other shots’ to get first.”

Related: California Dictator Gavin Newsom Announces COVID Vaccine Mandate for All Eligible Students

Other shots first? According to Fox News, the “CDC notes that at the ages 11 to 12 years old a child should routinely receive the meningococcal vaccine (one dose), HPV vaccine (two doses), Tdap vaccine (one dose) and flu shot. Data suggests, though, that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to receive at the same time as other vaccines.” Isn’t that something? At the same time Newsom demands your kids be vaccinated, his own daughter isn’t.

Not surprisingly, this is far from the first time Newsom has been caught hypocritically not following his own COVID-19 rules. We remember the time he was maskless at the swanky French Laundry restaurant when we were all in lockdown in our houses. We remember the time he pulled his son out of camp when pictures of them maskless surfaced while our kids were told to double mask. We remember that his children’s tony private school was open while our kids’ public schools were closed. We remember when he jetted off to his ranch with his family while ordering us to avoid large gatherings, even of our own families. Our memories are long. Hypocritical leftist privilege much, Gavin?