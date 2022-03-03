Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19 After These Studies Is Insane

Politicians and bureaucrats from agencies with evidence of capture by Big Pharma should not be making population-wide health recommendations. The first group is subject to the whims of public sentiment, which have no place in individual healthcare decisions. The latter have unknown motives requiring serious investigation by our elected representatives to reform the health bureaucracy and redirect its activities back to the original mission. The insistence of both of these groups that children get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a case in point.

New data from the New York State Department of Health shows protection from the Pfizer mRNA vaccine against infection in children aged 5 to 17 declines significantly against the omicron variant in a single month. For the youngest cohort approved for vaccination, children aged 5 to 11, the vaccine is only 65% effective against infection within two weeks of vaccination. After 28 to 34 days, the vaccine effectiveness drops to 12%. For adolescents 12-17, it drops from 76% to 56% in the same period.

The study can’t measure the effectiveness against death from COVID-19 in these age groups. Unless they have severe pre-existing conditions, children have almost no risk of death from any variant of the virus, and omicron is less deadly than previous variants. These facts are why many clinicians and parents question the wisdom of vaccinating children at all. However, they did not prevent mediocre politicians like California Gov. Gavin Newsom from mandating the vaccines for children. They also did not stop the politically compromised FDA and CDC from issuing an emergency use authorization and recommending their use.

It would be hilarious if it were not so infuriating that the authors of the study still recommend vaccination in these age groups:

In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years. However, vaccination of children 5-11 years was protective against severe disease and is recommended.

“What severe disease?” is the next logical question. According to the CDC’s COVID Net, which covers approximately 10% of the U.S. population, the weekly case counts for children between the ages of 5 and 17 during the entire pandemic never broke 200. The highest level of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded was 168:

According to the data from New York, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization for children aged 5-11 dropped from 100% to 48%. Hospitalization rates in this age group are so low that the confidence interval, or the range of values for vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in children this age, is 12% to 75%. The researchers note:

During this highest-incidence period, including for severe disease, for children, there were still relatively few children admissions. Additional data are needed to fully understand VE [vaccine effectiveness] trends against severe disease.

You can only get additional data if children get severely ill. This has not happened in large numbers anywhere in the world since March of 2022. Everyone should thank God for that. It is also unclear whether the researchers discounted pediatric hospitalizations where COVID-19 was not the admission diagnosis. Public reporting overestimates hospitalization and death rates thanks to incidental testing of all inpatients. In two studies in California, researchers found that pediatric admissions were inflated by approximately 40%. Even Dr. Fauci admitted most children get admitted to the hospital for something other than COVID-19.

From the CDC data, it also appears we could prevent any number of childhood COVID hospitalizations if we took childhood obesity seriously. A diagnosis of clinical obesity is by far the most common comorbidity in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 under the age of 50. It is present in almost 40% of COVID hospitalizations between age 5 and 17.

Researchers from Israel also published a second study indicating the futility of vaccination in recovered patients in the Annals of Internal Medicine in mid-February. They conducted a retrospective meta-analysis of 41random controlled trials with subjects over 16. It evaluated the records of over 107,000 Israelis who either recovered from COVID and remained unvaccinated or recovered and received the COVID vaccine.

While researchers say those who recover and receive a vaccination have between a 15% and 20% reduction in risk for infection with COVID, they note, “Nonetheless, even without a subsequent vaccination, reinfection appeared relatively rare.” And despite the fact that the data analyzed came from the delta wave, there were no deaths among the population studied. Delta was significantly more deadly than omicron, according to global data.

Additionally, according to the CDC Commercial Lab study, the average prevalence rate for the antibodies produced only by natural infection in children under 17 is nearly 60%:

Putting all of this data together, a rational public health response would not include vaccinating children with a formulation that has no long-term study data. It would leave it up to parents and pediatricians to determine if a child was at increased risk for severe disease from COVID and required a vaccine. Public health experts would tell parents to get their children outdoors, to build up their vitamin D, improve their immune system function, and increase their physical activity.

Of course, almost nothing about the federal public health response to COVID-19 has been rational. The researchers in New York are off their rocker too:

Our data support vaccine protection against severe disease among children 5-11 years, but suggest rapid loss of protection against infection, in the Omicron variant era. Should such findings be replicated in other settings, review of the dosing schedule for children 5-11 years appears prudent. At this time, efforts to increase primary vaccination coverage in this age group, which remains <25% nationally, should continue. Given rapid loss of protection against infections, these results highlight the continued importance of layered protections, including mask wearing, for children to prevent infection and transmission

Their data support no such thing with a confidence interval of over 60%. The CDC data indicates there is almost no severe pediatric disease to evaluate nationally. The only legitimate review of the Pfizer dosing schedule would conclude it needs to be scrapped for children. And the idea that anyone should consider giving toddlers three doses out of the gate if the FDA authorizes it for emergency use in that age group is insane. Of course, with an antibody prevalence rate of nearly 60%, so is continued masking, given the well-documented downsides to social and emotional health.

Only a genuinely demented society burdens children to make adults feel safe. Yet, that is the only explanation for the continued guidance to vaccinate children with an experimental vaccine. It is up to parents, concerned citizens, and clinicians with a conscience to end this insanity before it is too late.