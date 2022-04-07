Why Are So Many Democrats Coming Down With COVID?

My colleague Matt Margolis covered the news that Vice President Kamala Harris’s communications director tested positive for COVID after attending a bill-signing ceremony. And PJ Media’s Cameron Arcand reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also tested positive after attending the same event.

But the real super-spreader event occurred on Saturday night at the annual Gridiron Dinner as more than a dozen politicians and media types have all reported contracting the coronavirus.

Among them: Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas.); Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she tested positive. Also testing positive: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont; Rochester, N.Y., Mayor Malik Evans; Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Austin Mayor Steve Adler; and Arizona Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

Are Republicans suddenly — dare I say it — immune?

Washington Post: