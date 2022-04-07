BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff announced Thursday.

🚨Pelosi tests positive for COVID. @ChadPergram says Word of this came as reporters were all sitting in the studio, waiting for her press conference – "Everyone left the room like they were shot out of a cannon." — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 7, 2022

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill tweeted.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he added.

The 82-year-old seems to have received a positive result after reports emerged that the virus has been making its way through elite Washington circles, Politico has reported. According to the outlet, both Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick Garland have COVID-19 as well, along with Jamal Simmons, the vice president’s communications director.

Recent D.C. events have included the Gridiron Club dinner and the Tuesday White House event featuring former President Barack Obama discussing the Affordable Care Act. Pelosi attended the Obama event, the Washington Post reported, and she stood alongside President Biden as he signed a bill on Wednesday.