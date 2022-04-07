Disney Corporate Insurance Paying for Trans Surgeries and Hormones for Employees and Their Kids

If you thought the news about Woke Disney World couldn’t get worse, hang onto your hats because this latest development is going to shock even those of us who cannot be shocked anymore. (For those of you keeping track of the slippery slope, the bottom is nowhere in sight, unfortunately.)

A new Disney Zoom video has been leaked by City Journal’s Christopher Rufo, who is truly doing God’s work letting parents know what the Mouse is up to—and it’s worse than you can imagine. Rufo tweeted, “Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with ‘gender affirmation procedures.’ This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for ‘kids who are transitioning.'”

In the video, an unidentified Disney employee is shown saying, “The other big area we are working on is gender identity and expression so we are doing all of this work to ensure that our employees and cast can express their gender here authentically and proudly at the company.” The employee assures the cast members that they are “working on coming up with guides on how to change your photo,” and “information about pronouns.” Then he goes on to say that the benefits team can provide information about “gender affirmation procedures both for our employees who are transitioning or trans but also for our employees who have kids who are transitioning.” [Emphasis mine.]

NEW: Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with "gender affirmation procedures." This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for "kids who are transitioning." pic.twitter.com/a2zSSboe0S — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

The idea that “transgender” children even exist is a highly controversial claim that many of us on Team Reality equate to a “vegan cat.” Everyone knows who’s making the decisions for the cat. Just because a child says they have some kind of discomfort with their bodies doesn’t mean they were “born in the wrong body.” No one is born in the wrong body. Anyone who thinks they are needs therapeutic help or simply the space and time to grow out of it and come to terms with reality. There is a massive push by the American medical community and Democrats to insist that the best medical minds all agree that “gender-affirming care” is the only way to treat this exploding body dysmorphia—that is only happening in the Western world (which should alert us to the possibility that this is a social contagion like mass hysteria or teens eating Tide Pods). And don’t get me started on “all experts agreeing” on something. Since the COVID expert crisis, does anyone believe “experts” anymore? It’s just not a good argument. I’m going to need to see whom these experts voted for, who pays their salaries, what stocks they own, and whom they’re married to before I think about listening to their opinions on important things that affect me or my children.

“Every major medical association agrees that gender-affirming health care for transgender kids is a best practice and potentially life-saving,” said Jen Psaki, looking rather uncomfortable.

Jen Psaki says sex reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for KIDS is “a best practice and potentially lifesaving.” pic.twitter.com/1bOaerdsCh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2022

That’s a dangerous claim that will come back to bite the White House. For one, the “life-saving” claim is dubious. The gender cultists always claim that if you don’t let kids transition they’ll commit suicide, but the largest study of people who did receive “gender-affirming care” actually showed that it increased their chance of suicide. Heritage has an excellent article on it here.

The most thorough follow-up of sex-reassigned people—extending over 30 years and conducted in Sweden, where the culture is strongly supportive of the transgendered—documents their lifelong mental unrest. Ten to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate of those who had undergone sex-reassignment surgery rose to 20 times that of comparable peers.

Another obvious problem with Psaki’s claim is that the rest of the Western world is reversing course. The major medical associations in Sweden, Finland, and England are backing quickly away from this so-called “best-practice” after losing lawsuits and experiencing the backlash of detransitioners who are getting louder every day and blaming the medical community for destroying their bodies and health before they could legally consent. As reported by the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, Karolinska Hospital in Sweden stopped giving “gender-affirming” treatment to minors in May of 2021 due to a “low certainty of benefits while carrying a significant potential for medical harm.” The UK NICE evidence review found the “risk/benefit ratio of hormonal interventions for minors highly uncertain.” A 2020 UK judicial review highlighted “overarching ethical problems with the practice of medical ‘affirmation’ of minors.”

A Swedish review by the Health and Technology Assessment in 2019 found a “lack of evidence for medical treatments, and a lack of explanation for the sharp increase in the numbers of adolescents presenting with gender dysphoria.” Finland “revised its treatment guidelines” in 2020 “prioritizing psychological interventions and support over medical interventions, particularly for youth with post-pubertal onset of gender dysphoria [currently the most common presentation].” The fight in England continues going back and forth, with detransitioner Keira Bell winning her case against the Tavistock Clinic and a ban instated on treating minors under 16 with “gender-affirming” treatments (though it was overturned on appeal). But it is by no means “settled science” as Psaki claims. America is actually lagging behind the science (or ignoring it for political reasons).

This documentary from Sweden is a must-watch. There are subtitles, but it’s worth it to see the length these people will go to try and hide the tidal wave that is about to crash into the Western world. There’s no stopping it now. They’ve been playing Dr. Frankenstein on children who couldn’t consent and it’s time to pay the piper. Watch the whole thing while you still can before the powers that be delete it.

As for Disney, they will only have themselves to blame if they continue down this road when anyone with access to Google can see where it’s heading. The gender experiments on children in the 2020s will go down in history as the most barbaric thing to happen to children since lobotomies were performed on rebellious teens and the mentally disabled were forcibly sterilized. It’s not even a question of if anymore, but when the whole scientific community will admit that this experiment has been an epic failure. Before it’s over, I expect several doctors may serve jail time or at the very least lose their licenses.

The company that built its brand on families with children and then turned on that customer base for the latest political fad that is harming children deserves every bit of ruin and ridicule they are getting. It’s also fun to watch their stock plummet. It’s my new addiction. I check my iPhone stock app more times a day than Twitter, and every time the red line is still heading down I get a case of euphoric giggles.