Did Joe Biden Really Get the Updated COVID Shot? I’m Skeptical.

The Biden White House is notorious for lying, but boy, they’re really trying to pull a fast on us now. Joe Biden reportedly got the updated COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend, but it was done in private.

In private? Really? Well, that’s weird, because Joe Biden got his first COVID vaccination and booster on camera.

The White House claimed that the reason it was done privately is because Biden, who has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation, is a really busy guy.

“As you know, he’s got an incredibly busy schedule. He got his vaccination the earliest moment he could,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained. She insisted that the administration will have a “robust campaign” designed to encourage as many people as possible to get their updated vaccinations this fall, but said that a “presidential photo-op” wasn’t required.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor released a memo on Saturday informing the public of the vaccination. “Yesterday morning, the President received his annual influenza vaccine and updated COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance with the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the memo read. “As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated.”

That’s a cute story. Here’s why I don’t believe it.

First of all, O’Connor hasn’t exactly been the most reliable of White House physicians. The public wasn’t promptly informed when Biden had a cancerous lesion, and O’Connor described Biden as a “healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” despite all evidence the contrary. And Biden’s health reports have been notoriously lacking in any assessment of his cognitive health.

O’Connor’s memo informing us that Biden got the updated vaccine curiously fails to mention which vaccine he received. Pfizer or Moderna? His first vaccination was with the Pfizer shot, as were his follow-up boosters. While it seems reasonable to assume that Biden once again would take Pfizer, the lack of detail as to which vaccine he received strikes me as odd and suspicious.

But even more suspicious is the lack of a photo op. While media fanfare may not have been necessary, the White House didn’t even bother having the White House photographer on hand to document the vaccination, and then release that photo to the media. Why not?

It doesn’t make any sense. Joe Biden has been pushing a new, updated COVID vaccine for a while now. He lobbied for more funding from Congress and even floated the idea of a vaccine mandate. Around the same time, the media was reporting on a spike in COVID hospitalizations. Dr. Anthony Fauci was resurrected to tell the public that studies that dispute the effectiveness of masks are wrong and that if the CDC recommends masking again, we should all listen to them. To top all that off, several high-profile people, including Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, caught COVID again. The message being sent was loud and clear: be afraid of the upcoming COVID wave, and get vaccinated with this new shot.

The pandemic is over, and it’s doubtful that the latest effort to get people to vaccinate will be as effective as past campaigns. So, why not show the public that Joe Biden got vaccinated?

Could it be because this latest Pfizer vaccine has no human trial data to verify its safety, and Moderna’s trial only included 50 people — one of whom experienced an adverse side effect?

In order to promote the new vaccine, the White House had every reason to do a live presidential photo op, but it didn’t. There’s really only one explanation, isn’t there?