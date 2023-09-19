Here's Why You Should Avoid the Updated COVID Vaccine

There’s an election coming up next year, so naturally, we’re all being conditioned for a return of COVID-19. For weeks, there’s been talk of a new COVID variant, which prompted Joe Biden to request more funding for Big Pharma a new, updated vaccine. Conveniently enough, at the same time, the media started reporting on the alleged increase in COVID hospitalizations, and there were some high-profile people who suddenly caught COVID, including Jill Biden.

The message was clear: be afraid of the return of COVID. Be very afraid.

But is that really what you should be afraid of? As you may recall, during the pandemic, we learned that the vaccines didn’t necessarily protect people from COVID, prompting widespread skepticism. Heck, the CDC even changed the definition of vaccine to remove references to immunity. Even though you may have decided that you weren’t going to get this updated vaccine, Biden floated the idea of a new vaccine mandate.

It seems likely that the Biden administration will do whatever it can to ensure demand for this updated vaccine, which has already been approved by the FDA for all Americans six months and older. According to Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary, this new vaccine was approved by the FDA despite lacking any human trial data.

“They are telling every American six months of age and older to get this new COVID vaccine, but they approved it based on almost no data,” Makary told Guy Benson on his radio show. “There’s no human clinical trial data. Pfizer submitted data on ten mice. And Moderna, which also got a new vaccine approved. This is not an additional booster. This is an entirely newly designed COVID vaccine. They want everyone to get even if you had COVID a few months ago. They don’t care. They’re pushing it hard.”

Even worse, the Biden Administration appears ready to push this untested vaccine on children, who, we’ve pointed out many times, aren’t really at risk from COVID.

“And the White House bought four times as many doses for children this round as they did last fall when they had that new Bivalent vaccine. So this is a big push now of the Moderna trial. It turns out if you actually look at the data returned, they did give it to 50 people back four months ago. One of them had an adverse event requiring medical attention.”

So Pfizer has no human trial data for its new vaccine, and Moderna is being mum about the adverse effects of its new vaccine. How can they get away with this? Well, as Makary pointed out, they’ve gamed the system before.

“They know that the regulatory process to get this approved is totally greased,” Makary pointed out. “President Biden was out there saying that this thing works and everyone needs to get it before the FDA even, you know, approved it. So this thing was greased.”

— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2023

Imagine a vaccine where 1 in 50 doses resulted in an adverse effect. That’s the kind of result that, in the past, would guarantee rejection from the FDA. Heck, the Biden administration put a pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine over a one-in-a-million risk of blood clots. Consider the evidence, and ask yourself why the Biden Administration is pushing you to get an updated vaccine that hasn’t been thoroughly tested to protect yourself from a virus that isn’t nearly as severe as it was two years ago.