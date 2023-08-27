Biden Can Shove His New Vaccine Mandate up His Donkey

I suspect that Joe Biden still feels robbed of his moment to be a hero for “shutting down the virus” and ending the pandemic. He declared our “independence” from COVID-19 a mere six months into his term on July 4, 2021, only to watch it blow up in his face. Cases and deaths skyrocketed soon after his declaration of victory, and within a year Biden had accumulated a higher number of COVID deaths on his watch than there had been under Trump.

He was so desperate to get COVID under control that he attempted a vaccine mandate, which didn’t go over well and didn’t get too far. He’d banked his entire strategy on getting as many (read: all Americans) vaccinated, even those who didn’t need to be. Instead of focusing on getting high-risk groups vaccinated, he pushed universal vaccination, even for those who were young and healthy, including children, who were at virtually zero risk for severe illness from COVID. He essentially called Americans resistant to getting vaccinated murderers by calling the pandemic the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” which was not only irresponsible and divisive but also untrue.

As it quickly became clear, the COVID vaccines didn’t offer immunity. They did offer some protection maybe, though, and so the whole COVID booster boondoggle was shoved down our throats. Plenty of people bought into the charade, but Biden did such a terrible job that when the national emergency officially ended, there was no fanfare at all.

Now there’s a brand new COVID variant on the way, and Biden probably thinks he can give himself a boost by rolling out a new vaccine this fall and mandating that all Americans get one. What can he be thinking?

A vaccine mandate was an impossible sell before the pandemic was officially declared over. Does Biden really think the key to winning over the public before the election is requiring everyone, including children, to get a brand-new booster? According to recent reports, Biden is planning to request more funds from Congress to develop an updated vaccine and has said he may require everyone to take it.

“I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress, a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works,” Biden said. “Tentatively, it is recommended that, it will likely be recommended everybody get it, no matter whether they’ve gotten it before or not.”

To hell with that.

Let’s make one thing very clear: I will not get one of Biden’s new shots. As I’ve written before, I got the vaccine in April 2021. It was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that the Biden administration essentially killed over a statistically insignificant risk of severe blood clots, while instead pushing the mRNA vaccines that have been linked to increased cases of myocarditis. I’ve never gotten a booster, and I never will. I will not let my son get a vaccine that puts him at risk of getting myocarditis. End of story.

I will not comply.

Make no mistake about it: we’re being conditioned to fear the virus again. Don’t fall for it.