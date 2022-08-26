Clown Biden Calls Us 'Semi-Fascists,' Despite His Own Not-So-Secret History of Tyranny

A few days ago I wrote about how the Democrats always blame Trump for whatever skullduggery they themselves are up to and wouldn’t you know it, Adderall Joe proved me right again. Check out this codswallop, covered earlier by our own Victoria Taft,

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden blathered Thursday at a spendy fundraiser. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the, I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Joe Biden called his opponents "semi-fascist" last night. Fascism generally begins with massive and illegal expansion of executive authority. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! It’s neither the beginning nor the end of the MAGA movement. It’s just getting stronger every day Biden is in office. The Democrats are their own worst enemy. The more they attack Trump and those of us who support him, the stronger Trump becomes. The commies in the Democrat Party just can’t see it because they are blinded by their own “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Biden must have stones the size of Buicks to stand in front of his high-dollar minions and call us “semi-fascists” while his FBI KGB is currently involved in their latest “get Trump” mission.

My wonderful friend Kruiser said it best: The Morning Briefing: America Was a Better Place When the FBI Didn’t Rig Elections

That is EXACTLY what the FBI has been up to.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) said Biden’s latest pooper-scooper load was “despicable.”

“Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers, and sent our country into a recession while families can’t afford gas and groceries,” RNC spokesman Nathan Brand fired back. “Democrats don’t care about suffering Americans. They never did.”

I guess Biden thinks we forgot about some actual, recent home-grown tyranny, compliments of the leftists in Washington, D.C.:

The FBI’s Stalin-like “Crossfire Hurricane” mission was created to pretend Trump colluded with Russia and have him booted from office

The FBI then purposely sat on Hunter Biden’s laptop, chock-full of evidence that could send the Biden crime family to prison (lofty goal, I know) before the 2020 election, lest it hurt Biden’s chances of winning

The FBI met with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and told him to squelch the Hunter Biden laptop story

Biden’s White House also met with Twitter to silence people who opposed the Bat Stew Flu “vaccines”

Now the FBI is trying to nail Trump on a clownish charge of holding onto “classified” documents

Biden fired people for not bending their knees and raising their sleeves and allowing the vaccine-industrial complex to shoot them up with a “vaccine” that appears to be full of toxins

Some Democrats gave their blessings to their American Brownshirts, Antifa, to burn the nation down with near impunity

We can list Biden’s tyranny for DAYS (and I urge you to leave your all-time favorite Joe Biden’s dictatorial nonsense in the comments), but I think you get my point.

Biden’s “semi-fascism” poppycock conveniently comes hot on the heels of 14 patriotic FBI whistleblowers stepping forward and pointing out what may actually prove to be REAL tyranny at the top of America’s leading law enforcement agency, which is awfully buddy-buddy with the Biden family.

The more desperate Biden and his clowns get, the more fascism they are likely to foist upon us—you know, for the “good” of the nation. I predict Biden will switch into high Stalin gear to “protect” us from the supposed “tyranny” of Trump, and half the nation—the half who obediently lined up for a Hong Kong Fluey shot—will kiss his ring and thank him.

Personally, as an “Ultra MAGA,” I’m starting to smell napalm in the morning, and you know what that smells like.

Remember, the Democrats always accuse Trump of what THEY are up to. Now we know what their next step is—not that we needed another reminder.

The Democrats aren’t even hiding their commie pinko agenda now. They are “slow boiling” us into tyranny.

Tyranny isn’t at the gate, it’s in the living room. What can you do? FIGHT BACK. You’re an American. The first and easiest move you can make is to become a PJ Media VIP Member. For pennies a day, you can keep REAL news coming your way. The bolshies are trying to silence PJ Media. Don’t let them.

Click here and DO SOMETHING.