Vaccine Gadfly Alex Berenson Claims the White House Got Him Banned From Twitter, and He Has the Receipts

Author Alex Berenson, who wrote Pandemia and the three-volume Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns and has been out-loud and proud against the Bat Stew Flu vaccine, is claiming Biden’s White House prompted Twitter to give him the permanen t boot, which it did in August of 2021. After his lawsuit, Twitter reinstated Berenson.

My new Stack, on the White House's explicit demand that Twitter ban me, months before it did. This is state action and a violation of my First Amendment rights, period. Berenson v. Biden (and Slavitt), coming soon to a federal court near you. https://t.co/IVBWspnKoo — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 12, 2022

I assumed big-tech toadies had meetings with Biden’s White House. Now we have proof that the Biden administration is trying to silence people who disagree with the regime, and big tech lickspittles are happy to do it, even when they don’t think doing so was justified.

People have gone back and forth about how free speech doesn’t apply to a private company. Berenson discussed that in his Substack article:

The First Amendment does not apply to private companies like Twitter. But if the companies are acting on behalf of the federal government they can become “state actors” that must allow free speech and debate, just as the government does. Previous efforts to file state action lawsuits against the government and social media companies for working together to ban users have failed. Courts have universally held that people who have been banned have not shown the specific demands from government officials that are necessary to support state action claims.

Berenson sued Twitter after the platform banned him and thus was allowed to attain copies of messages pertaining to his lawsuit.

Using copies of messages from Slack, a private chat app, Berenson shows us that White House officials met with Twitter employees to press for Berenson to be kicked off of Twitter. The messages also show that Twitter didn’t believe Berenson had broken any rules that would call for his deletion.

“I’ve taken a pretty close look at his account and I don’t think any of it’s violative,” a Twitter employee mentioned.

Andrew Slavitt, the senior advisor to President Biden’s COVID-19 response team, seems to have been the master-blaster behind Bernenson’s Twitter-beheading.

“They really wanted to know about Alex Berenson,” a Twitter employee wrote. “Andy Slavitt suggested they had seen data viz [visualization] that had showed [sic] he was the epicenter of disinfo that radiated outwards to the persuadable public.”

“On July 16, 2021, President Biden complained publicly that social media companies were ‘killing people’ by encouraging vaccine hesitancy,” Berenson wrote. “A few hours after Biden’s comment, Twitter suspended my account for the first time.”

Berenson filed a federal lawsuit in San Francisco in December 2021. They settled the suit last month. Twitter reinstated Berenson and admitted it made a mistake when it banned him.

Berenson’s article is proof that the Democrats and big tech are in cahoots, though those of us who have been banned now and then already knew that.

Berenson ended his article by saying he has more documents, messages, and emails coming in the near future. He claims he is also going to prove that other reporters asked Twitter to ban him as well.