Our Best Discount Ever on VIP Is More Than a Great Deal — It's an Effective Way to Arm Yourself Against the Left

If you’ve read any amount of content here at PJ Media in the past few years, you’ve seen what we’ve written promoting our VIP memberships. Maybe you’ve considered joining, or maybe you’ve wondered what it’s all about.

First off, let me say that there’s never been a better time to check out VIP membership. We’re running a Cyber Monday sale offering our best discount ever on a VIP membership for yourself or to give as a gift. With the promo code CYBERMONDAY, you get 50% off!

With that discount, you can be a VIP for $3.75 a month if you choose the monthly option or $25 for the whole year if you choose the yearly option. It’s hard to beat a price like that.

But what do you get when you become a PJ Media VIP? There are some obvious perks that are worth every penny, like an ad-free experience and commenting privileges, but did you know that your VIP membership is an opportunity to arm yourself against the left and its narratives?

VIPs get exclusive access to reporting that tells the truth without fear of running afoul of opinion writers who disguise themselves as fact-checkers. We’ve tackled hot-button issues like COVID-19, particularly policies like masking and vaccines. Most recently, Athena Thorne and Matt Margolis exposed the issues plaguing the 2022 elections in Arizona.

We’ve debunked the myths about climate change, discussed abortion at length, and exposed the lunacy of the transgender craze. One of the pieces I’m proudest to have written detailed the historical background of wokeism.

Our VIP exclusives detail the battle for the soul of the American family. VIPs have read exclusive reporting on school shootings and indoctrination attempts taking place in school libraries. I was one of the first people to talk about the mess Disney was getting into by weighing in on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation. Our very own Megan Fox has written reams about family court issues and the fight to keep our children innocent.

We’re not just tackling domestic issues for our VIPs; we also dig into worldwide issues. Over the past few months, VIPs have read Rick Moran’s analysis of the protests against the hijab police in Iran as well as some deep dives by the inimitable Vodkapundit into the war in Ukraine.

Lest you think VIPs just read these heavy, dark pieces, being a VIP is tons of fun, too. Just witness the series Vodkapundit and I did about the James Bond movies and their theme songs. And VIPs get a jump start on the weekend with the always hilarious Florida Man Friday (which I consider one of the highlights of my Friday workdays).

And don’t forget about the podcasts! VIPs get to hang out in the Kruiser Kabana, a truly fun oasis in a crazy world, and if that’s not enough Kruiser for you, there’s also Unwoke, in which Kruiser teams up with Kevin Downey, Jr. for even more fun. And Megan Fox takes on all sorts of topics with her unique perspective at The Fringe.

As you can see, being a PJ Media VIP gives you a ton of benefits for the money, but if you want more (and who doesn’t?) there’s VIP Gold! The VIP Gold experience gives you all these amazing perks across all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms.

But the best VIP Gold perk is Five O’Clock Somewhere, the weekly live chat with Kruiser, Vodkapundit, and an impressive array of special guests. I even pop up on there from time to time, and it’s a blast! I got to meet some of the great Gold VIPs at CPAC this year, and they’re awesome folks.

VIP Gold is an even better value with that 50% discount: $6 a month or $45 for the whole year.

Time is running out on this tremendous value, so you do have to act fast — once again, that promo code for 50% off is CYBERMONDAY. Sign up today, and tell them Chris sent you. (It won’t do any extra good to tell them I sent you, but I’ve always wanted to say it.)