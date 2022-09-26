Why Are New Vaccines the Only Solution to Illness Elites Talk About?

The fear and panic deliberately created during the COVID-19 pandemic could be the catalyst for a cascade of hideous developments as global elites continue their push for vaccines. News reports are amping up the panic signal about a new coronavirus. Monkeypox didn’t work to terrify you, so they kept looking.

According to Fox 35 Orlando:

A newly discovered virus similar to the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in a Russian bat and could spread to humans, researchers at Washington State University say. According to WSU, a team led by researchers at the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health found spike proteins from the bat virus, named Khosta-2, can infect human cells and is resistant to both the monoclonal antibodies and serum from people who’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. Khosta-2 and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, belong to the same sub-category of coronaviruses called sarbecoviruses.

To be clear, the researchers went exploring to find viruses. They sampled the saliva, blood, and excrement of bats to find viruses. These bats could be in the wild or returned to a lab to live in captivity. That would mean the Wuhan lab’s “Batwoman,” Dr. Shi Zhengli, is not the only person organizing this macabre sort of spelunking.

The researchers then brought the viruses they found back to the lab and started experimenting with them. They openly discuss using chimeric SARS-CoV viruses in their tests on Khosta-2. If you followed the COVID-19 origin investigation, you know that one of the most damning pieces of evidence that the virus came from the lab in Wuhan is a 2015 paper. In that paper, Shi and researchers from the University of North Carolina detailed the creation of chimeric viruses to test human infectivity. A chimeric virus contains genetic material derived from two or more distinct viruses. They do not exist in nature, but researchers can deliberately create them to infect humans. Chimeras are one method used to conduct gain-of-function research.

Khosta-2 can use the same cell receptor as COVID-19 (ACE2) to enter human cells. Tests found this ability with the chimera and the full-length spike from the virus. To date, there are no records of the wild virus making anyone ill. We only know it could because researchers went and found it. This virus has likely circulated in bats for centuries without impacting humans.

The most likely way Khosta-2 or some Frankenstein chimera of a SARS-CoV virus could infect someone in the near future is an accidental release from the lab where researchers are now poking at it. However, the goal is clear. WSU virologist and study author Micheal Letko wrote (emphasis added):

Here, we confirm ACE2 receptor preference in these and other clade 3 viruses using pseudotyped virus-like particles with both chimeric and full-length clade 3 spikes. We also assessed the antibody neutralization of a chimeric SARS-CoV-2 spike encoding for the RBD from Khosta 2 virus to assess the protection offered by current SARS-CoV-2 vaccines against future sarbecovirus threats. Critically, our findings highlight the urgent need to continue development of new, and broader-protecting sarbecovirus vaccines.

This statement seems to follow the strategy outlined by Wuhan Lab funder and EcoHealth Alliance CEO Peter Daszak in 2016 (emphasis added):

Daszak reiterated that until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at an emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, he said, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs [medical countermeasures] such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process, Daszak stated.

The world just lived through the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows that nearly every society would be sensitive to the idea another risky virus is out there. So the media will hype a new threat, and money will flow back to Big Pharma to develop a defense.

The researchers also tested the protection from Khosta-2 provided by available monoclonal antibodies (MAs). For those who don’t remember, MAs saved countless lives during the Delta wave, when they were made widely available. Following those successful programs, the Biden administration took over distribution, and MAs disappeared from the public health discussion. Why did Letko immediately call for a vaccine rather than effective MAs?

To date, there have been no widespread claims that MAs had any serious, long-term, or fatal side effects. The same cannot be said of the COVID vaccines. At a minimum, we know they cause myocarditis, especially in young men. The risk from the vaccine outpaces the risk from the virus for men under 40. Several European countries have stopped mRNA vaccines for children. The Netherlands no longer recommends them for people under 50.

So why skip the idea that monoclonal antibodies could be developed and deployed in the event of a future outbreak? Why does the research community ignore existing drugs that could be effective? One theory is the opportunity vaccines provide the nouveau authoritarians in the global elite who fund most of the research. As World Economic Forum superstar Yuval Noah Harari explained, in every crisis, there is an opportunity:

The current crisis might mark an important watershed in the history of surveillance. First, because it might legitimate and normalize the deployment of mass surveillance tools in countries that have so far rejected them. Secondly, and even more importantly, it signifies a dramatic transition from “over the skin” to “under the skin” surveillance. Previously, governments and corporations monitored mainly your actions in the world – where you go, who you meet. Now they have become more interested in what is happening inside your body. In your medical condition, body temperature, blood pressure. That kind of biometric information can tell governments and corporations far more about you than ever before.

Is it any coincidence that President Joe Biden just signed the “Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy”? It doesn’t even hide the ball on the push for the kind of transhumanism Harari is foreshadowing:

For biotechnology and biomanufacturing to help us achieve our societal goals, the United States needs to invest in foundational scientific capabilities. We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence; and advance the science of scale‑up production while reducing the obstacles for commercialization so that innovative technologies and products can reach markets faster.

Using the “hype” created in the media during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic, research, government, and international institutions seem intent on creating mass acceptance of the idea that shots in the arm are the only adequate protection from illness. Recently Biden even said mRNA vaccines could be the solution to cancer. With the relentless push for more vaccination, biotechnology, and transhumanism, it is past time for Americans to question the obsession with vaccination and demand alternative options for treatment and prevention.