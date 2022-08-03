American Farmer Puts Bill Gates on Notice

We’ve written a lot lately here at PJ Media about how a cabal of global elites is doing everything it can to change the way we live. What once sounded like a wild-eyed conspiracy theory has come to life, as we’re seeing in places like Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, where farmers and citizens are railing against the farm policies that groups like the World Economic Forum have encouraged and those two nations have enacted to some extent.

One of those elites, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has been scooping up American farmland. Gates has long been an advocate of switching to plant-based meat, and although we don’t know that there’s a connection between his advocacy of overly processed fake meat and his push to buy so much farmland, it’s not a stretch to speculate that he’s buying farm acres to help achieve that purpose.

One farmer in Georgia has put Gates on notice. Will Harris owns White Oak Pastures Farm in Bluffton, Ga., and he’s the fourth of six generations who are involved with the farm. White Oak Pastures sells beef, pork, poultry, and vegetables and also makes and sells handmade goods.

White Oak Pastures is also committed to tradition and sustainability. “We take pride in farming practices that focus on regenerative land management, humane animal husbandry, and revitalizing our rural community,” reads the farm’s website. “We know radically traditional farming creates products that are better for our land, our livestock and our village.”

Harris is a knowledgeable farmer, and he and his staff are willing to share glimpses behind the scenes at the farm. A friend of mine who is studying agriculture at the collegiate level told me that she has “learned as much from Will Harris and his team as I have in a year” in school “if not more.”

Related: Global Implications as Dutch Farmers Protest Potentially Catastrophic Policy



Harris posted his thoughts on Bill Gates on the farm’s Facebook page on Monday.

“Hell yeah I have concerns about Gates controlling farmland,” Harris begins. “Just like I don’t want a child abuser controlling even one child, I don’t want him to control a single acre.”

He then lays out five reasons why Gates’ farm policy ideas are wrong.

First, land is precious. It may be more precious than anything. I hate to see someone, who has no idea what to do with it, be put in a position to control it. How well do you think that I would do running a tech company or financial institution? It’s the same logic as letting a guy like Gates manage something as complex as an ecosystem. He lacks the understanding to steward it properly. Second, the whole deal has been kept way too secretive. An article that was dated May 4, 2021 informed us that Gates has purchased over 200,000 acres in 18 states. Georgia was not listed as one of the 18 states, but an acquaintance of mine sold his farm located in Georgia to Gates prior to that time. What else are they lying about? Third. Gates believes that the cure for all problems is more technology. Everything looks like a nail if your only tool is a hammer. I have a deep understanding of how misapplied technology is responsible for most of the land management problems that we are experiencing today. Fourth, Gates is heavily invested in plant-based protein. He does not understand that proper animal impact is not responsible for climate change. In fact, proper animal impact is an essential component for the mitigation of climate change. This environmental mitigation cannot be replicated within a monocultural pea and soy farming operation. Fifth, ask the farmers of India and Africa how beneficial Gates’ influence was to their agricultural systems. If you research the failed AGRA (Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa) program you’ll get a sneak peak [sic] on the repercussions of letting a businessman make farming decisions. That billionaire-leopard ain’t gonna change the spots that made him the most powerful man in the world.

He closes the post with an open letter to Gates, inviting him to White Oak Pastures to see how a real farm runs.

To Mr. Bill Gates, If you are truly interested in the welfare of people, land, and climate, please come to my farm and let me share what I know, based on my 67 years of experience. You have an open invitation. Sincerely, Will Harris White Oak Pastures

We can be certain that Gates won’t take Harris up on the offer, but good for Harris for speaking out.

Harris is a fearless truth-teller, just like we are here at PJ Media. In an era when those who speak the truth are under attack, it’s more important than ever to support them.

But how? You can buy from White Oak Pastures, and you can support us here at PJ Media. I’m sure you’ve heard about our PJ Media VIP memberships. Maybe you’ve considered signing up. There’s no better time than now.

What’s so great about a VIP membership — besides the privilege of being called a VIP? Your VIP membership unlocks access to exclusive content: hotter stories, deeper dives, and even podcasts and live chats, as well as — best of all — an ad-free experience! Trust me, that alone is worth the price of admission.

All of this can be yours for far less than a streaming service, with even better savings if you pay for the whole year at once. And don’t forget about VIP Gold, which unlocks access to VIP perks at all of our Townhall Media sister sites. PJ Media VIP is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code FIGHTBACK and get 25% off!

What are you waiting for? Sign up today! You won’t regret it, and we’ll be eternally grateful. Because supporting fearless conservative reporting and analysis is more important than ever.