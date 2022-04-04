Arrogant Globalists Like Klaus Schwab Will Make Make Everyone Poorer, Hungrier, and Less Safe

A short clip of Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is making the rounds on social media. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the clip shows him saying, “We do not yet know the full extent and systemic structural changes that will happen. However, we do know that global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected.” Out-of-context clips are often terrifying until you search for the full context. However, in this case, the entire context is just as disturbing.

In his creepy, arrogant German accent reminiscent of some Bond villain, sans a white cat, Schwab waxed poetic about the importance of the conference and the need for governments to “shape” the future. Then Schwab alluded to a meeting of 60 “top intellectuals” in Dubai in November 2021. He thanked the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad Al Gergawi, for “enabling this initiative to define a long term narrative to make the world more resilient, more inclusive, and more sustainable.”

So Schwab assumes that approximately five dozen people can build out a framework that will work globally across cultures to accomplish this while meeting in a nation where homosexuality is criminalized and punishable by death. How very inclusive. Schwab continued, “With all of the current issues on our agenda, we tend to forget that we are in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution, which accelerates global change in much more comprehensive and faster ways than the previous three revolutions.”

Then he thanked Dubai for developing a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This Center is an initiative of the World Economic Forum, which Schwab leads. According to the website, the organization claims, “We are shaping technology governance and sectoral transformation with 30+ large-scale initiatives across four workstreams, led by 300+ public and private organizations.” You may recall, Schwab is the same man who bragged about how his Young Leaders program has infiltrated governments around the world, specifically naming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His organization has penetrated the world’s largest corporations, including banks, investment firms, technology leaders, and other critical industries. The Centers scan companies in emerging technologies to manage the fourth industrial revolution and bring them into the WEF fold in their infancy. As the Innovators program page notes, “We are systematically tracking emerging technologies and scientific discoveries that have the potential to disrupt industries and reshape societies.” A more accurate description would be that the WEF is infiltrating emerging technology industries to ensure compliance with the global elites’ plan to ensure their continued wealth by depressing everyone else’s future opportunities. But then Schwab would certainly need to be clutching the white cat.

Instead, Schwab describes the Center’s purpose as, “The objective is to quickly reorganize the potential of new technologies as well as develop the necessary ethical and political frameworks around those new technologies to ensure that those technologies are human-centered and society oriented.” That is some globalist gobbledygook. Innovation is messy, unpredictable, and allows for the emergence of new wealth and new leaders.

That is the last thing Schwab and his acolytes at the WEF want. The Great Reset is built on a framework of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores for businesses and individuals constructed to prevent upward mobility and ownership. Remember that by 2030, you will own nothing and be happy. If the price of housing in the U.S. and the number of properties purchased by institutional investors is any indication, the plan is well on its way to becoming a reality.

As it turns out, Schwab was blaming food, supply chain, and financial insecurity on the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine in his remarks. It is pretty easy to assert that it is actually the reaction of the global leaders to both of these situations that is causing the problem. Lockdowns caused an artificial global recession that could have been well on its way to a robust recovery if not for the monetary policy adopted by many developed nations. Under the WEF-generated slogan of “Build Back Better,” massive government spending is causing inflation.

Likewise, immense government pressure to cut off all ties with Russia, except for the back channels the Biden administration is using to negotiate with Iran, is fueling fuel and other shortages that drive up prices and change geopolitics in ways we can’t begin to process. Yet global elites are buying up farmland. Meanwhile, the WEF is calling for a switch to regenerative farming, which will upend food production even more than shortages of fertilizer and a reduction in crops from Ukraine already will. Luckily, Ikea has updated its Swedish meatball recipe to make it from mealworms, and Bill Gates is pushing meat made from fungi.

Bill Gates also gave us the best reason not to trust a single thing coming out of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, or any group of global elites. After decades of international meetings with the “smartest people in the world” and billions of dollars invested in programs to predict the next pandemic, these geniuses got their butts kicked by Mother Nature. At another useless global forum where elites sit around and stroke each other’s egos, a moderator asked Gates about where we are in the pandemic. He answered, “Sadly, the virus itself, particularly the variant called Omicron, is a type of vaccine that is it creates B cell and T cell immunity. And it’s done a better job of getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines.”

It is not clear that anything other than the most dangerous type of arrogance leads these fools to think they will do any better with the climate, the next industrial revolution, global food production, or any other significant problem than they did with COVID. The pandemic response was an unmitigated disaster that Mother Nature solved. If these brainiacs decide to mess with food production, energy, and international conflict, they will get beat by human nature. It is the one thing utopians like Schwab and Gates fail to put into their calculations.

When people get cold and hungry, things go sideways fast. And if you think the people telling you to manage gas prices by buying an electric car won’t have a “Let them eat cake moment” offering you a plate full of mealworms and fungi, think again. These kings, tyrants, oligarchs, and industry titans genuinely believe that they are better, more intelligent, and more important than you are. And they have no problem hurting you and your family as part of their globalist experiment.

WATCH Klaus Schwab’s full comments: