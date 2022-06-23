The Morning Briefing: Feminists Just Want to Stick It to the Man (and the Woman)!

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, Morning Briefing friends. You know, people tend to react badly when you try on their clothes fresh out of the dryer at the laundromat.

Kruiser’s enjoying some much-needed, well-deserved time off, so for now, you’re stuck with me. But don’t worry: I’m keeping the Kabana (which I’ve renamed Chris’s Cabana for the next two days) well-stocked with bourbon.

What is it with feminists? It used to be that feminists just wanted to make sure that men treated women with respect. Now they’re nothing more than garden-variety leftist radicals with fouler mouths and hairier armpits.

Kevin gives us some insight into why feminists and their left-wing “allies” are so obsessed with abortion:

Liberals believe that the one thing that truly hurts conservatives to the core, that really steams their clams, their kryptonite, is a woman walking into an abortion clinic and ending a pregnancy. And the later that abortion is performed, the deeper the dagger is plunged into the heartless chest cavities of every soul-free, woman-hating conservative, or so they believe.

As a former leftist, he knows what he’s talking about, and he concludes that piece with this insight:

Pro-choice commies are no different, nor are their political masters. Biden refuses to denounce the protests in front of the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices. House Democrats refused to provide the justices with more security, even after an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh’s life that the Pravda clown-press barely mentioned. Local law enforcement refuses to arrest the protestors, even though protesting outside justices’ homes is illegal. I call that systemic hatred.

On top of that, Megan Rapinoe, who is the most insufferable female athlete in the world — and not just for her stupid purple hair — has come down on the side of allowing men to compete with women and beat them in athletic competitions. Because, you know, she’s woke as a joke.

Kevin explains her, um, reasoning in another terrific column yesterday:

While real women are fighting for equality in female sports, Rapinoe is nail-gunning her industry to death before young girls can have a chance at the big time. Why would Rapinoe et tu, Brutus her own industry and scuttle opportunities for legions of little girls who are sure to lose trophies and scholarships to boys? Because, despite her so-called dedication to women, she is a slave to “wokeness,” and she doesn’t have the non-binary reproductive organs to stand up and use her voice for what is right and help other young female athletes succeed in sports the way she has succeeded. Rapinoe is a coward.

Kevin also points out that Rapinoe is sitting in the cat-bird seat because, as an established soccer star, she doesn’t have to worry about some dude pretending to be a chick taking her spot on the team.

If men were allowed to play women’s soccer, Rapinoe might not even be on a team. Weird how she’s down with the woke cause now that SHE is rich, right?

It’s definitely funny how it all works out. All those years spent trying to smash the patriarchy, and they’ll all wind up losing to the trans-matriarchy. Who will they blame for that?

Everything Isn’t Awful

“Some people just can’t resist. 😂❤️“ 📹 : _gabrielabella on TikTok pic.twitter.com/uyANSR4Jwj — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) June 7, 2022

PJ Media

Mo Brooks Shows How NOT to Concede an Election

Vodkapundit: Catch 2022: Democrats Can’t Win With Radicals, GOP Can’t Win Without Them

‘The Godfather’ at 50: Skip ‘The Offer,’ Take ‘The Cannoli’

Japanese Court Rules That Banning Same Sex Marriage Is Not Unconstitutional

Biden Brags ‘We’re the Only Country in the World’ Giving COVID Vaccines to Children

From Yours Truly: Meet the 14 GOP Senators Who Voted to Advance ‘Gun Safety’ Bill

Cleveland’s ‘Officer of the Year’ Praised Hitler, Joined Facebook Group Honoring Bin Laden

Chicago to Allow Crime… If You Can Run Fast Enough

Greens Retreat as Coal Power Makes European Comeback

DNC Clearance Sale: Act Now, and You Can Get a Selfie With Kamala at 65% Off!

Athena! Now International Rugby Bans the Trans—Is More Sanity on the Way?

Democrat Commissioners Weaponize FEC Against Heritage Action, Other Organizations

Townhall Mothership

Julio! DA Gascon Was Asked If He Had Anything to Say to Family of Murdered Officer. He Walked Out Instead.

Scalise Will Formally Whip Votes Against Gun Bill; McCarthy Says He’s Voting Against It

D’OH! Biden’s gas tax holiday is a desperate ‘gimmick’ (but don’t ask us… take it from Barack Obama)

C’mon, Karine. White House Press Secretary Has a ‘Freudian Slip’ About the Impact of Biden’s Policies

Sorry, Democrats, Nobody Gives a Rip About Herschel Walker’s Kids

Allahpundit: Last night’s big winner: Ron DeSantis?

GOP Senate, House leadership at odds over gun deal

Democratic Lawmakers Share Abortion Experiences Ahead of SCOTUS Decision on Roe

VIP

The Trump-DeSantis Rivalry Just Got Real

Who Actually Approves of Joe Biden’s Handling of the Economy?

VP VIP: Democrats Want to Ban Vaping Because They Want People to Die

China Importing a Record Amount of Russian Oil Undermining NATO Sanctions

Chevron CEO Blasts Biden for Vilifying the Oil Industry

The Corrupt and Incompetent FBI Got a Payday From Backstabbing GOP in This Anti-Gun Bill

New Poll Asks Americans If Corporations Should Help Employees Obtain Abortions

CNN Doesn’t Buy Biden’s Latest Attempt to Lower Gas Prices

Around the Interwebz

People fell for this: Fake Atlantic headline spreads on social media

Why American Leaders Relish Hot-Dog Diplomacy

Smells Like Onion

Ominous Darkness Descending On Webpage Portends Grim Age Of Autoplaying Ad To Come https://t.co/CGFitpR2Pp pic.twitter.com/6w35Y7RpQh — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 22, 2022

Chris’s Cabana

Cabana Gallery

Ghost Ranch Hills. 1937. Photo by Ansel Adams. pic.twitter.com/AfWbX22K5D — Chris Mason (@mason4922) June 19, 2022

Music Break

A stripped-down version of one of my favorite songs by the phenomenal Clay Cook: