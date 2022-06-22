Catch 2022: Democrats Can't Win With Radicals, GOP Can't Win Without Them

“Democrats can’t win” in November is the conventional wisdom but their situation is actually worse than just losing.

The party is so beholden to its radical wing, that the best advice they’re getting is from former carpetbagger and two-time presidential loser, Hillary Clinton.

“Look,” Clinton told Financial Times U.S. editor Edward Luce earlier this week, “the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”

Clinton was answering Luce’s question about Democrats “losing focus by elevating activist causes” that “are relevant only to a small minority,” according to the New York Post.

In particular, Democrats appeared fixated on the “transgender debate,” the FT’s US national editor, Edward Luce, pointed out, asking, “What sense does it make to depict JK Rowling as a fascist?”

But don’t take Clinton’s word for it (I never do) — just ask CNN host and Barack Obama’s onetime Special Advisor for Green Jobs, Van Jones.

“If you pull out the working class, you’ve got people who are very well educated and very well off. Those people talk funny — Latinx? I’ve never met a Latinx,” Jones told shocked CNN New Day hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar late last week.

“I’ve never met a BIPOC. I’ve never met — you know — all this weird stuff that these highly-educated people say, it’s bizarre. Nobody talks that way at the barber shop, the nail salon, the grocery store, the community center — but that’s how we talk now, so that’s weird.”

Embracing socialism and reparations isn’t helping, either.

“You wind up overpromising to people at the bottom of the economic ladder,” Jones warned, “talking weird to appeal to people at the top of the economic ladder, and the working class walks away from you. That is the danger we’re facing.”

If the party starts bleeding black voters, too, they’re all but finished.

Despite the political wisdom shown by Clinton (!) and Jones (!), Democrats can’t afford to alienate the party’s hardcore supporters. But with 75% of Americans believing the country is on the wrong track — and only angry and senescent Joe Biden to lead them — the radical Left is about all Democrats have left.

The ascendent LGBTIQCAPGNGFNBA+/Socialist wing is so very inclusive that it excludes that vast majority of people who just like gettin’ it on with nice-looking members of the opposite sex or who don’t like paying six bucks for gas and remember when tampons and baby formula weren’t so scarce.

Radical, that.

But while Democrats can’t win, will a GOP victory actually mean anything?

That’s where things get tricky.

While the party is poised to win in November, there’s no way the GOP can live up to its promises without its “radical” members taking the lead.

“Anything but that,” says the party’s respectable wing. “They’re not our kind, dear.”

For proof, I offer you the Senate gun control bill that has secured the backing of 14 Republicans who ought to know better — and who probably, in reality, do.

Earlier today on Twitter, I half-joked that the “Senate gun bill is a test case for suspending 1st Amendment rights of ‘crazy’ or ‘dangerous’ people.” The Senate bill is so bad, and could set so many dangerous precedents, that it’s sure to alienate Republican voters.

One of my followers nailed the reason that Mitt Romney, et al., might have worked so hard to do just that:

Look, everyone knows — especially those who angrily insist that everything is fine — that we sit atop the economic abyss. The day of the go-along-to-get-along Republicans is over. With the country on the precipice, are gun control and unconstitutional red flag laws really the hill that the GOP wants to die on?

We can’t let that happen.

If the country is to have a future, it isn’t the 57-gender-obsessed groomer Democrats or the John Cornyns and the Lindsay Grahams of the GOP who will get us there.

It’s going to be those “radical” populist-sounding Young Turks still crazy enough to believe in strange notions like fiscal responsibility and Constitutional protections for people of all colors and persuasions.

Vote accordingly.

