Insanity Wrap: We Need to Talk About Juneteenth

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

There should be kink at pride for kids. Kink and kids should coexist with eachother. pic.twitter.com/oQGaAMjpdw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2022

Hey, teacher? Leave those kids alone.

Celebrate Juneteenth But Not Like This

It was a mostly peaceful celebration, I suppose.

More seriously, I never gave much thought to Juneteenth until recently. As a GenXer, I was raised after the Civil Rights movement had won its victories, and people around my age just assumed relations would continue to get better between the races.

During the Eighties, Nineties, and Naughts, relations mostly did get better.

Then everything went to Hell, for reasons I won’t get into today and that I’m guessing you already know.

(Cough, Barack Obama, cough.)

Look, we should absolutely celebrate Juneteenth even though it wasn’t the official end of slavery in the United States. It did mark the start of slavery’s effective end — over the most strenuous objections of organized, armed Democrats.

But not like this:

Or like this:

Chicago: A large mob of people shut down the road and swarmed an elderly driver who was stuck in the street. pic.twitter.com/w7enbiCzpA — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2022

The worst part about slavery is that it’s one of mankind’s great evils but also that it’s depressingly common. Pretty much any time that elites figured out they could get away with enslaving their “lessers,” they did, everywhere in the world.

We celebrate Independence Day as our escape from foreign oppression. We ought to celebrate Juneteenth as an escape from domestic oppression.

Constitutional rights were finally recognized as belonging to freed slaves — and constitutional rights (particularly the Second Amendment) are still the last, best safeguard against all forms of slavery.

Life after Juneteenth wasn’t perfect, but it was immeasurably improved. At least until Reconstruction ended and Democrats took back over the South for most of a century.

For most people, I hope, a celebration of freedom is exactly what Juneteenth is. But our Democrat-run cities have been coddling mobs for the last two years, and so mobs ruined the occasion in places like Chicago and D.C.

If you’re black and still voting for Democrats, why?

That aside, happy belated Juneteenth.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Dog discovers bubbles…😂😇🐶🔊 pic.twitter.com/zBhugjn2om — Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) June 18, 2022

That’s much cooler than my dogs’ favorite trick, which is smuggling live baby bunnies and dead squirrels into the living room.

Define ‘Woman’

Greetings from merry old England, where men pretending to be women shout down women who don’t want to be forced to pretend that men are women:

Women’s rights activists from the organisation Standing For Women faced off with trans-rights group Bristol Against Hate on the city’s College Green at around 1pm, with feminists claiming they were “silenced” by the balaclava-clad demonstrators dressed in all black. In a statement shared on social media, Bristol Against Hate wrote: “Right-wing agitators intend to host a transphobic rally. We are clear: trans rights are human rights and these rights will be defended.”

…

After the protest finished, the women’s rights group said they went to the pub only to be left barricaded inside as the trans activists gathered outside. Police were seen in videos guarding the entrance.

The craziest part? The trans folks shouting “You’re gonna die out! You’re gonna die out!” at the actual women.

The proper response? “Sorry, sport, but where do you think even trans people come from?”

Quote of the Week

I will not let Cancel Culture cancel my Pancake Mix! They are already coming for it! They Got Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben But Cousin Ts is here to stay! CousinTs Gourmet Panacke Mix Use Hashtag #CousinTs #CousinTsPancakes 🥞 👉 https://t.co/QDZoXwgZVs

pic.twitter.com/5ifYSCEFjj — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 28, 2021

“I will not let Cancel Culture cancel my Pancake Mix! They are already coming for it! They Got Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben But Cousin Ts is here to stay!”

Anybody else craving buttermilk pancakes all of a sudden?

Better hurry. I just went to Terrence Williams’ Cousin T website, and the variety pack and the blueberry mix are already sold out.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

This is why we can’t buy fun things anymore:

One person tweeted on Monday, whining about Harris Teeter selling patriotic items that read “Give me liberty or give me death” and “America, love it or leave it,” according to Fox Business. They carped that the messages were insensitive following mass shootings that have taken place across the nation. “Why are you allowing this type of item to be sold at your grocery store in Huntersville NC? Clearly, in light of the recent mass shootings, you can understand how this IS NOT a good idea,” the historically ignorant Twitter user named Scarlett contended. Harris Teeter, who should have ignored the whining, decided to immediately cave to the complaint and told her that they would be discontinuing the “Freedom Series” items. “Thanks for reaching out,” the company cravenly replied. “As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations.”

Much more at the link.

The important thing to know is that it only took two tweets — one each for Kroger and Harris Teeter — to cave.

They didn’t even cave to a threatening mob. Those cowards caved to two tweets.

Tonight’s Plan: Sit on the sofa, drink scotch, drunk-tweet complaints to various woke corporate accounts.

Who wants to join me?

