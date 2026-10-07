The Morning Briefing: Desperate Democrats Are Trotting Out the Secret Weapon Nobody Wanted

Happy Wednesday, Morning Briefing Fam! Kruiser is finally traveling back to the Sonoran Desert today, so you're stuck with me. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day sharing extra-MSG recipes for fall soups with the Irene Ryan Appreciation Society of Greater Glascock County, Ga.
We're less than a month away from the 2026 midterm elections, and some Democrats are beginning to smell like desperation — particularly Abdul El-Sayed. He's busting out everybody's favorite politician </sarc>, Barack Hussein Why-Won't-He-Just-Go-Away Obama.
Scott wrote about Obama's embrace of the Democratic Socialists of America platform that El-Sayed is so enamored with:
We know Obama isn’t going there on a whim — because that’s not who he is. Nothing he does is impromptu; everything about him is calculated. Clearly, this was something Obama had been considering for a while.
And we know this because El-Sayed and Obama have been chatting on the phone since early August.
The realistic revolutionary is making his move: The timing is right. The stars have realigned.
He’s going to fundamentally transform America once again.
Obama isn’t stupid. He’s fully aware of the DSA’s ascent — and the direction of liberal tides. He knows 2026 ain’t 2008: It’s a very different Democratic Party.
And Matt pointed out in a VIP post (become one here) that Obama wasn't exactly Mr. Bring Home the Win two years ago:
Consider the final weeks of 2024, when Obama barnstormed the battlegrounds for Kamala Harris. He campaigned for her in Pennsylvania and dropped by a campaign field office in Pittsburgh. He held a rally at a Nevada high school. He rallied with Tim Walz at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined Kamala, Bruce Springsteen*, and Tyler Perry at a huge rally in Georgia, their first joint campaign appearance. In late October, he campaigned in Michigan, including a Detroit event with her campaign. With the exception of Georgia, Obama carried every one of those states when he ran for president. These were his states and his voters.
*Who the hell thought that bringing Springsteen to the Peach State as a campaign strategy was a good one?
The only thing worse than trotting out Obama would be calling in Kamala Harris. Oh wait...
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Recently, Firefighter Miranda met Jose, a 12-year-old who walks from school each day to help his mom run their family taco stand. After school, Jose helps prepare the food and translates for his mom. Jose had an old, rusty bicycle, but without a helmet or light, he couldn’t safely ride it home. After hearing his story, Firefighter Miranda decided to help. On his own, he purchased Jose a brand-new bicycle, helmet, and light, giving him a safe way to get home while continuing to help his mom with their family business. ❤️ 👏 (🎥:montebellofd)— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) September 15, 2026
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