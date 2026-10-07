DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Morning Briefing: Desperate Democrats Are Trotting Out the Secret Weapon Nobody Wanted

Chris Queen Follow @ChrisQueen
Oct 07, 2026 12:02 AM
Advertisement
The Morning Briefing: Desperate Democrats Are Trotting Out the Secret Weapon Nobody Wanted
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Happy Wednesday, Morning Briefing Fam! Kruiser is finally traveling back to the Sonoran Desert today, so you're stuck with me. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day sharing extra-MSG recipes for fall soups with the Irene Ryan Appreciation Society of Greater Glascock County, Ga.

Advertisement

We're less than a month away from the 2026 midterm elections, and some Democrats are beginning to smell like desperation — particularly Abdul El-Sayed. He's busting out everybody's favorite politician </sarc>, Barack Hussein Why-Won't-He-Just-Go-Away Obama.

Scott wrote about Obama's embrace of the Democratic Socialists of America platform that El-Sayed is so enamored with:

We know Obama isn’t going there on a whim — because that’s not who he is. Nothing he does is impromptu; everything about him is calculated. Clearly, this was something Obama had been considering for a while.

And we know this because El-Sayed and Obama have been chatting on the phone since early August.

The realistic revolutionary is making his move: The timing is right. The stars have realigned.

He’s going to fundamentally transform America once again.

Obama isn’t stupid. He’s fully aware of the DSA’s ascent — and the direction of liberal tides. He knows 2026 ain’t 2008: It’s a very different Democratic Party.

And Matt pointed out in a VIP post (become one here) that Obama wasn't exactly Mr. Bring Home the Win two years ago:

Consider the final weeks of 2024, when Obama barnstormed the battlegrounds for Kamala Harris. He campaigned for her in Pennsylvania and dropped by a campaign field office in Pittsburgh. He held a rally at a Nevada high school. He rallied with Tim Walz at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined Kamala, Bruce Springsteen*, and Tyler Perry at a huge rally in Georgia, their first joint campaign appearance. In late October, he campaigned in Michigan, including a Detroit event with her campaign. With the exception of Georgia, Obama carried every one of those states when he ran for president. These were his states and his voters.

Recommended
Hate to Burst Your Bubble, but USAID Didn't Cause the Rightward Swing in Latin America Sarah Anderson NOW Will the Islamic Republic Finally Run Out of Money? Stephen Green
Advertisement

*Who the hell thought that bringing Springsteen to the Peach State as a campaign strategy was a good one?

The only thing worse than trotting out Obama would be calling in Kamala Harris. Oh wait...

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser and me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media!  

The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag took today off for an emergency pumpkin spice infusion. 

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Vodkapundit: NOW Will the Islamic Republic Finally Run Out of Money?

Sarah with the truth bomb... Hate to Burst Your Bubble, but USAID Didn't Cause the Rightward Swing in Latin America

Giffords Has Pennsylvania in Her Crosshairs as Key to Gun-Control House Majority

James Talarico's Campaign Goes MIA. What's Going On?

Weapons of Mass Distraction: The Mid-Term Panic Machine Revs Up Right on Schedule

Advertisement

Fly the Jihadi Skies: Why Is This Pro-Jihad United Airlines Pilot Still on the Job?

Could the Riots in France Lead to the Election of Conservative Marine Le Pen?

Mamdani Tries to Hide His Jew-Hatred and Only Exposes It Further

UAE Plans Death Penalty for FlyDubai Terrorist Hijacker

Perception Is Reality: Democrats Are Altering Reality to Create the Perception of Crisis

They Became U.S. Citizens, but the DOJ Says the Government Never Should Have Let Them

Trump Lowers the Boom on Huawei

Townhall Mothership

James Talarico’s Campaign Goes Dark With Just 28 Days Until Election Day

Past and Present: Scott Jennings on Why Obama's in MI and AOC's Dem Party’s New Socialist Leader

Morrissey (sorry, not the guy from The Smiths)! The Company He Keeps: Another El-Sayed Islamist Surrogate

Prepare for More CNN and Leftist Meltdowns: 'Skydance' Is Here

Everytown's Eye-Popping Crime Claim for Democrat Candidate Doesn't Add Up

Dead Felons Can Now Vote in Virginia, Thanks to Gov. Spanberger

Sam! Listen: You Can HEAR Greg Gutfeld Laugh at Jessica Tarlov Insisting Polls Spell TROUBLE for Trump

The Thing That Never Happens Happened Again in Massachusetts

What I'd Tell My Son About the Cornell Case Wouldn't Please a Lot of People

Cam! Armed 77-Year-Old Turns the Tables on Would-Be Kidnapper

VIP

Spoiler alert: No. Does Anyone Actually Like Kathy Hochul?

From the Seine River to the Mediterranean Sea: The Muslim Takeover of Europe

Death Cult: All Lefty Ideological Tenets End in Chaos and Mass Murder

Advertisement

Is Obama the Democrats’ Silver Bullet or Break-Glass Option for the Midterms?

Say what, now? It's the World Gurning Championships, and I Can't Stop Laughing

The Great Replacement Chronicles: Britain Under Siege

Around the Interwebz

The Mysterious Case of Pancho Villa’s Missing Skull

Modern Speakeasies for Bourbon Fans

Magic Journeys | History of Disney’s weirdest attraction

Also, RIP Freddie Jackson.

The Guest-Curated Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

My all-time favorite SNL commercial parody:

The chord changes in this song blow me away:

Buffett Bonus

POTUS Press Today

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Lindell TV
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: The Independent
Secondary Print: Washington Examiner
Radio: SRN
New Media: The Washington Sun

Out -of -Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Wall Street Journal 
Secondary Print: AP
Radio: BBC

EDT:
9:00 AM: In-Town Pool Call Time
1:30 PM: Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

8:00 AM: THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time
The White House
Closed Press

10:00 AM: THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting
Oval Office
Closed Press

12:30 PM: THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting
Oval Office
Closed Press

1:00 PM: THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement 
Oval Office
White House Press Pool

THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to San Antonio, Texas
The White House
Open Press

CDT:
THE PRESIDENT arrives in San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio, Texas
Pre-Credentialed Media

6:00 PM: THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks
Freeman Coliseum
Pre-Credentialed Media

THE PRESIDENT departs San Antonio, Texas en route to the White House
San Antonio, Texas
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

EDT:
THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
The White House
Open Press
Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code FIGHT to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hate to Burst Your Bubble, but USAID Didn't Cause the Rightward Swing in Latin America

Hate to Burst Your Bubble, but USAID Didn't Cause the Rightward Swing in Latin America

Sarah Anderson
NOW Will the Islamic Republic Finally Run Out of Money?

NOW Will the Islamic Republic Finally Run Out of Money?

Stephen Green
James Talarico's Campaign Goes MIA. What's Going On?

James Talarico's Campaign Goes MIA. What's Going On?

Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos