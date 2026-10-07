The Morning Briefing: Desperate Democrats Are Trotting Out the Secret Weapon Nobody Wanted

Happy Wednesday, Morning Briefing Fam! Kruiser is finally traveling back to the Sonoran Desert today, so you're stuck with me. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day sharing extra-MSG recipes for fall soups with the Irene Ryan Appreciation Society of Greater Glascock County, Ga.

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We're less than a month away from the 2026 midterm elections, and some Democrats are beginning to smell like desperation — particularly Abdul El-Sayed. He's busting out everybody's favorite politician </sarc>, Barack Hussein Why-Won't-He-Just-Go-Away Obama.

Scott wrote about Obama's embrace of the Democratic Socialists of America platform that El-Sayed is so enamored with:

We know Obama isn’t going there on a whim — because that’s not who he is. Nothing he does is impromptu; everything about him is calculated. Clearly, this was something Obama had been considering for a while. And we know this because El-Sayed and Obama have been chatting on the phone since early August. The realistic revolutionary is making his move: The timing is right. The stars have realigned. He’s going to fundamentally transform America once again. Obama isn’t stupid. He’s fully aware of the DSA’s ascent — and the direction of liberal tides. He knows 2026 ain’t 2008: It’s a very different Democratic Party.

And Matt pointed out in a VIP post (become one here) that Obama wasn't exactly Mr. Bring Home the Win two years ago:

*Who the hell thought that bringing Springsteen to the Peach State as a campaign strategy was a good one?

The only thing worse than trotting out Obama would be calling in Kamala Harris. Oh wait...

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag took today off for an emergency pumpkin spice infusion.

Everything Isn't Awful

Recently, Firefighter Miranda met Jose, a 12-year-old who walks from school each day to help his mom run their family taco stand. After school, Jose helps prepare the food and translates for his mom. Jose had an old, rusty bicycle, but without a helmet or light, he couldn’t safely ride it home. After hearing his story, Firefighter Miranda decided to help. On his own, he purchased Jose a brand-new bicycle, helmet, and light, giving him a safe way to get home while continuing to help his mom with their family business. ❤️ 👏 (🎥:montebellofd) — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) September 15, 2026

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Around the Interwebz

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Also, RIP Freddie Jackson.

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The Guest-Curated Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Architecture is supposed to be art. https://t.co/3q1Ci1IOvK — The Culturist (@the_culturist_) October 6, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

My all-time favorite SNL commercial parody:

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The chord changes in this song blow me away:

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Buffett Bonus

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POTUS Press Today

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner

Radio: SRN

New Media: The Washington Sun



Out -of -Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: BBC



EDT :

9:00 AM: In-Town Pool Call Time

1:30 PM: Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM: THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM: THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM: THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:00 PM: THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to San Antonio, Texas

The White House

Open Press



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Pre-Credentialed Media



6:00 PM: THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Freeman Coliseum

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs San Antonio, Texas en route to the White House

San Antonio, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

The White House

Open Press

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