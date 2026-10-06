They Became U.S. Citizens, but the DOJ Says the Government Never Should Have Let Them

The Justice Department wants federal courts to take citizenship away from 40 naturalized Americans, and the headline alone is almost guaranteed to start a political firestorm. The legal issue, however, is narrower than “Trump is stripping citizenship from people he doesn’t like.”

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The DOJ says these defendants were never legally entitled to naturalization because they hid crimes, false identities, fraudulent marriages, or other facts that could’ve blocked citizenship in the first place.

From the DOJ:

“Today’s announcement marks the largest denaturalization effort in modern history,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “From an individual convicted of espionage to others convicted of sexual offenses against minors, these defendants concealed critical facts from the U.S. government and represent serious criminal offenders. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice will continue to employ the denaturalization process to maintain our national security and protect the American people.” “Every single one of these individuals lied their way into U.S. citizenship,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “This administration will continue to pursue the largest denaturalization effort in department history to restore trust and integrity in U.S. citizenship. Our message is clear: the United States will not tolerate deception in the naturalization process.”

Federal law is blunt on this point. Under 8 U.S.C. § 1451, a naturalization order can be revoked if citizenship was illegally procured or obtained through a concealment of a material fact or willful misrepresentation. The crime committed after someone becomes a citizen isn’t the automatic trigger. The question is whether the person lied, concealed disqualifying conduct, or otherwise obtained citizenship unlawfully.

The latest batch is enormous by modern standards. The DOJ says it filed 40 civil complaints between August 21 and October 2 in federal courts nationwide, calling it the largest single-period filing under the Trump administration. This push isn’t appearing out of nowhere. By August 3, the department had already filed 123 civil denaturalization complaints since January 20, 2025, which it described as the most in recorded history.

Some of the cases are staggering. The DOJ is seeking to denaturalize Jinchao Wei, a former U.S. Navy sailor convicted in 2025 of espionage and conspiracy to commit espionage after selling military secrets to China. The complaint says Wei began conspiring to sell those secrets in February 2022, then became a U.S. citizen two months later through an expedited military naturalization process while concealing what he was doing.

On Sept. 30, the Department of Justice filed a case in the Southern District of California seeking the denaturalization of Jinchao Wei because he conducted espionage on behalf of the Chinese government. Jinchao Wei, a native of China, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2021, just before his twenty-first birthday. But by February 2022, he had begun conspiring to sell military secrets to China. By concealing his crimes, he obtained U.S. citizenship just two months later in May 2022, through a law intended to expedite the naturalization of individuals serving honorably in the U.S. armed forces. After his espionage scheme was discovered, he was arrested and convicted in August 2025 of conspiracy to commit espionage, espionage, and unlawful export of technical data related to defense articles. He was sentenced to 200 months in prison and discharged from the Navy. The denaturalization complaint against Wei alleges that he illegally procured his naturalization, procured it through fraudulent concealment or material misrepresentations during his naturalization proceedings, and failed to serve honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces for five years before being separated under other-than-honorable conditions. (Southern District of California).

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Another complaint targets Javier Marrero-Pando. He admitted in a criminal case that he forced a special-needs man to perform sexual acts in May 2020, then told immigration officials under oath during his October 2020 naturalization interview that he had never committed a crime for which he hadn’t been arrested. He later pleaded guilty to aggravated sodomy and received a life sentence with all but 15 years suspended.

The list keeps getting worse. The DOJ says Norma Esparza committed voluntary manslaughter before naturalizing and concealed it during the process. Ahmed Khan allegedly used a bogus death certificate for his still-living wife in Pakistan, then married a U.S. citizen and used that marriage to secure immigration benefits before naturalizing. Other complaints involve stolen identities, prior deportation orders, child sexual abuse, passport fraud, and concealed criminal conduct.

The administration is making a policy statement as much as a legal one. Attorney General Todd Blanche called the effort the largest denaturalization campaign in modern history, while Civil Division chief Brett Shumate said the government intends to restore integrity to the naturalization process. Trump’s DOJ is plainly treating fraud in citizenship cases as something to aggressively prosecute rather than leave buried in old immigration files.

There’s one line we shouldn’t cross before the courts do. Those 40 filings are civil complaints, and the government still has to prove its claims. But if the DOJ establishes that people obtained citizenship through fraud, deliberate concealment, or illegal procurement, revocation isn’t a new Trump invention. Congress put it into federal law long ago.

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Citizenship should mean something more than successfully getting through the paperwork. People who obey the law, tell the truth, complete the process, and swear allegiance to this country deserve to know the same rules apply to everyone standing beside them. If somebody got through the door by lying about who he was or what he had done, the government has every right to ask a federal judge to reopen the file.

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