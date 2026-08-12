Rubio Revokes Over 600 Visas in Birth Tourism Network Crackdown

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the revocation of hundreds of visas related to individuals involved in birth tourism scams, which present a major national security threat.

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“American citizenship is not for sale,” posted Rubio on August 12. “But elaborate birth tourism rings are profiting off the exploitation of America's laws- coaching foreigners to defraud the U.S. visa system, arranging travel and housing, and even forging documents, all to enable foreign nationals to obtain citizenship for their children.” These people have no loyalty to American principles or the Constitution; they are using our system for their own ends.

Unlike previous administrations, the Trump administration is trying to quash this kind of fraud. “The State Department established a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to review the activity of visa holders, dismantle illegal birth tourism networks, and put an end to this heinous abuse of our nation's laws,” Rubio announced. “In just one month, the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force has taken action to revoke more than 600 visas from foreign nationals across the globe and will continue to safeguard our nation from this abuse.”

Rubio assured Americans, “The State Department will use all available tools to dismantle birth tourism networks and defend the integrity of U.S. citizenship.”

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Last week, Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at curing abuses of our warped birthright citizenship system, which is not in accord with the original interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment. The Supreme Court wrongly affirmed the modern claim that anyone born on American soil is automatically a citizen, even if his parents just crossed the border or are terrorists and crime affiliates from foreign countries. Just as illegal aliens have been using anchor babies as a way of bringing their entire families into the United States for years, so Communists, jihadists, and other bad actors exploited birth tourism to infiltrate our country and steal our benefits.

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By 2030, we could see up to a million Chinese Communists alone voting in American elections thanks to “birth tourism.” This is why the Trump administration is taking decisive action. Chinese Commies and Muslims have particularly taken advantage of networks that fly pregnant women to America for a certain price just long enough for the mothers to give birth to automatic American citizens. There are up to thousands of these scammers and centers offering birth tourism packages, so the Trump administration will be busy for a long time.

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The State Department did also release an official press release on the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force, which plans to track activities of visa holders around the world and assess if they appear to be engaged in sketchy activities that warrant revocation of the visas.

The press release stated, “Thanks to the coordination of the Task Force, the Department of State is addressing birth tourism on a global scale, examining travel histories of individuals from all around the world in order to end this exploitation and abuse.” And it cannot happen fast enough.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is trying to clean out the Swamp. Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and birthright citizenship scams. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.