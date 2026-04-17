Greg Dolezal’s Blunt Warning About Sharia Law Is Turning Heads in Georgia

It’s no secret that radical Islam is an insidious ideology that threatens the Judeo-Christian societal order. Not only are we dealing with an Islamist foe in Iran, but we can also see what is happening in places like the UK and other parts of Europe, where Muslims are running roughshod over society.

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The Islamists have their sights set on the U.S. as well. Witness Minnesota and Michigan, where pockets of Muslims are transforming their neighborhoods and cities. About a year and a half ago, I drove to Milledgeville, Ga., near the center of the state, for a concert. On one of the sidewalks in this quiet, quintessentially Southern college town, I saw a Muslim family whose mother wore the full burqa. All you could see were her eyes.

Amid all of the issues that we’re facing today, from the economy to keeping men out of women’s sports to abortion, the threat of radical Islam to our states and cities is paramount. I don’t want my home state of Georgia to become a foothold for Sharia law, and plenty of people in red states feel the same way.

Thankfully, some of our GOP candidates are making a point to raise the issue in their races. One of those is State Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-27th District), who is running for lieutenant governor in the Peach State.

Dolezal has proven himself to be a solid conservative leader under the Gold Dome. He has led on pro-parent education reform, election integrity, and initiatives against diversity, equity, and inclusion wokeness. And now, he’s taking on radical Islam.

Related: The Left’s Latest Lie About Georgia’s Pro-Life Law

Check out this provocative — and effective — ad:

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In an interview with Atlanta News First, Dolezal emphasized the threat that we’re seeing from radical Islam and Sharia law. He pointed out how pockets of Muslims in certain areas are circumventing the American legal system for Sharia justice:

We are certainly seeing the attempts to adjudicate cases in what they call these tribunals. So outside of Dallas, Texas, there's an Islamic tribunal that exists today, and they have this quasi-constitution and a framework that basically gets agreement that they're going to adjudicate these family law cases and business law cases by Sharia law. Sharia law at scale does not comport with the United States Constitution, and we cannot allow parallel legal systems to exist where we have cases being adjudicated by Sharia law that may violate the United States Constitution, and I'm not going to apologize for taking a bold stand on that. If you look at what has happened in areas like Plano, Texas, and Dearborn, Michigan, you have people adopting policies and world views that do not comport with the United States Constitution. I believe that we are stronger when we unite under the founding principles of this country, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, separation of church — or mosque — and state, if you will, where you don't try to kind of merge everything together. You mentioned other countries where you see this caliphate set up, and if you want to go live under a Muslim caliphate, then you can do that in another country, but you don't need to do that here in America.

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Dolezal has released another gutsy ad promising (among other things) severe penalties for those who would impose Sharia law in Georgia.

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Pretty effective, ain’t it?

“Georgia is ground zero in the fight to save this country from rigged elections, a two-tiered justice system, and radicals trying to impose values that have no place in America," Dolezal said. "When I'm lieutenant governor, I will not back down to any enemies of law, order, western civilization or the United States Constitution."

Politicians like Greg Dolezal are making the threat of Sharia law in the U.S. crystal clear and want to do something about it. More power to them because preserving what makes America great and unique has nothing to do with radical Islam.

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