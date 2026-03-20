The Left’s Latest Lie About Georgia’s Pro-Life Law

You may remember the story from the late summer of 2024 about a woman in Georgia who died as a result of taking the Mifepristone abortion pill regimen. Amber Thurman, 28, had taken the pills, but her body didn’t expel all of the fetal tissue. She died on the operating table as doctors performed dilation and curettage, or D&C, to remove the rest of the tissue.

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The liberal media couldn’t wait to falsely blame Thurman’s death on Georgia’s pro-life LIFE Act, which outlaws abortion after professionals can detect a baby’s heartbeat in the womb. Here’s what I wrote about that story:

Several of these abortion lies have dovetailed in a report from the left-wing outlet ProPublica, which gives a false account of the story of Amber Thurman, a 28-year-old woman who died in Georgia after taking the abortion pill regimen. ProPublica begins its lies right out of the gate in the third paragraph of its story (emphasis added): [Thurman had] taken abortion pills and encountered a rare complication; she had not expelled all of the fetal tissue from her body. She showed up at Piedmont Henry Hospital in need of a routine procedure to clear it from her uterus, called a dilation and curettage, or D&C. But just that summer, her state had made performing the procedure a felony, with few exceptions. Any doctor who violated the new Georgia law could be prosecuted and face up to a decade in prison. The two statements in bold are patently false.

Flashback: ProPublica Lies About Georgia's Pro-Life Law to Push the Pro-Abortion Narrative

Now the left-wing media is trying to blame Georgia’s pro-life law for another death: this time, the murder of a baby. Here’s how WSB Radio is reporting the story:

A 31-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after authorities say she took abortion pills late in her pregnancy. According to police, the woman went to the emergency room with severe pain after allegedly taking the pills at home. Medical records show the newborn was delivered at approximately 22 to 24 weeks and showed cardiac activity before later dying. Investigators charged the woman with felony murder, alleging the pregnancy was “well beyond six weeks.” Authorities say this is believed to be the first case of its kind since Georgia implemented its strict abortion ban.

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WSB — normally a responsible, reasonable outlet — isn’t alone in making the claim. ActionNewsJax also reported it (Camden County is close enough to Jacksonville, Fla., for the story to be local-ish news there).

That account turns out to be untrue. An inmate inquiry shows that 31-year-old Alexia Zantail Moore of Kingsland, Ga., faces charges of murder, along with Posession of Dangerous Drugs and Posession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. You see, Moore had obtained oxycodone illegally and took it, which necessitated the murder charge. But why let the truth get in the way of an opportunity to slam Georgia’s pro-life law?

“Ms. Moore is not being charged with crimes under Georgia’s LIFE Act. This innocent baby girl was born alive and under Georgia law, her death is being investigated and prosecuted like any other,” said Georgia Life Alliance’s (GLA) Executive Director, Elizabeth Edmonds.

“What this case highlights is the danger posed by illegal online abortion pill distributors operating outside the medical system,” Edmonds added. “These abortion profiteers prey on women’s fear and desperation, then ship powerful drugs through the mail into states without physician oversight — leading to death and tragedy, with no accountability.”

“Efforts to mischaracterize this case as an attack on women or as a consequence of pro-life laws are intentionally misleading and purposefully serve to create further fear and confusion,” GLA’s press release noted. “This is about the death of a child who was born alive and the application of laws that have existed for decades.”

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The mainstream media isn’t going to let the facts get in the way of the narrative that it wants to push. Georgia’s pro-life law isn’t responsible for this poor baby’s death, but that’s not what the left-wing press wants you to believe.

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