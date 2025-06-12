Tom Emmer Rakes Tim Walz Over the Coals on Sanctuary State Policies

Chris Queen | 3:10 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Several Democratic governors took to Capitol Hill on Thursday to testify before the House Oversight Committee about sanctuary state policies and illegal immigration. One of those governors was Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.).

Gov. Jazz Hands tried to say that his state was never a sanctuary state because neither he nor the state legislature codified that status into law:

His fellow Minnesotan, Rep. Tom Emmer (R), wasn’t about to let the failed vice presidential candidate off the hook. He referred to a tweet* Walz posted in 2018, as well as a statement the governor made at a graduation speech, to throw his immigration rhetoric back in his face.

“On May 23, 2018, you tweeted, quote, ‘I support policies that keep law enforcement from enforcing federal laws.’ Close quote,” Emmer began.

He continued:

On May 17, just this spring, at the University of Minnesota Law School's commencement ceremony, you said, quote, "Donald Trump's modern day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets." When you said the words "modern day Gestapo," you were referring to ICE agents.

Gestapo, by the way, sir, was the official secret police of Hitler's Nazi Germany, so you're calling ICE agents modern day Nazis. Given the attacks on ICE agents that took place in Los Angeles over the weekend, don't you regard your dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric as a problem?

So, sir, it saddens me that you refuse to express regret from comparing ICE to Nazis. ICE agents are brave Americans who get up every morning, leave their families, and put their lives in harm's way to protect our country, sir. You, at the very least, owe an apology to these dedicated public servants. I will say, sir, inflammatory rhetoric such as yours and the other governors on this panel is responsible for putting a target on the back of every ICE agent who is risking their life to protect our communities.

Other representatives took Tampon Tim to task for his Gestapo rhetoric:

Related: Tim Walz Expresses 'Surprise' at the Dems' Election Loss, and His Reason Will Make You LOL

In another exchange, Emmer ripped Walz for his policies.

“Governor, your agenda is clear: free healthcare, free college, and driver's licenses for illegals while handcuffing law enforcement when they're trying to protect our citizens in their communities,” the congressman said.

“If you think that's not a sanctuary state, you shouldn't be governor,” Emmer continued. “By turning Minnesota into a magnet for illegals, you have opened up our communities to dangerous criminals, including known terrorists, gang members, murderers, and child predators. You have sent a resounding message that if you're a hardworking, law-abiding citizen of Minnesota, your safety and well-being are not the priorities of Tim Walz and his administration.”

As Emmer continued to berate Walz, “America’s Dad” (I can’t type that phrase without gagging) looked like he was about to cry.

“You have failed to enforce the rule of law, you have failed to uphold our national sovereignty, and most importantly, you have failed the people of Minnesota,” Emmer declared.

He finished by reminding Walz that the 2024 election was a referendum on the destructive policies of the Democrats.

“The time for radical sanctuary state policy, sir, is over,” Emmer concluded. “The voters made that clear last November when they elected President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. You remember him, don't you? Governor, the time for real leaders and real leadership is now.”

It was one heck of a display:

*Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know they’re X posts now, but they were tweets back then.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an editor and columnist at PJ Media.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES TIM WALZ

